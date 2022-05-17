 
 
General News    H2'ed 5/17/22

NATO expansion in Europe is questionable

1 comment
Author 516891
Message Kasparas Jankauskas
 

The current presence of NATO forces in Eastern Europe is not efficient to provide security. As a fact, it makes the authorities of Baltic states take more drastic measures aimed at receiving security guarantees from the Alliance.

Baltic states have been consistently calling for more troops in their region and the whole eastern NATO flank.

Thus, NATO members are planning to send special forces to Lithuania. The countries expected to have a permanent presence of special forces are "very similar" to the composition of the NATO battalion in the Baltics.

Apart from that, Lithuania wants the NATO battalions in the Baltic countries to be expanded into brigades. There are currently about 1,600 Allied troops serving in Rukla, of which about 1,000 are from Germany. Typically, a battalion-sized unit consists of about 1,000 troops, and a brigade consists of 3,000 to 5,000 troops.

Nevertheless, NATO has to run up against different problems. One of them is the lack of capabilities.

"The major obstacle is that the contributing countries that send troops to NATO's forward battalions do not have sufficient capabilities themselves," said the minister Lithuanian Minister of National Defence Arvydas Anusauskas.

Thus, minister Anusauskas admits that increasing the size of the NATO multinational battalions deployed in the Baltic states and Poland to brigade-sized units will not ensure security in Eastern Europe.

https://youtu.be/_X5cj5tbNWU

 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Joseph Aliaso

The Soviet Union was out-spent, and lost the ©old war, but learned how to collect capital like American Robber-Barons.

The Euro-Peon Union is shivering in a new! improved! treaty dispute to end all life on Earth. There's money to be made! (the original counterfeiter's creed)

Who needs a World Economic Forum when American currency is accepted around the world at Trump brand Resorts?

Golf is good. It can calm down stable billionaire geniuses who might otherwise abuse their very big buttons.

Submitted on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 8:57:35 PM

