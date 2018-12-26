 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

NATO brings death to the Baltic states

By Vairis Godmanis

Author 512734


NATO brings death to the Baltic states
(Image by balticword.eu)   Permission   Details   DMCA
https://balticword.eu

On Friday morning, a tragic accident occurred in Vilnius district, at the 35th kilometer of the road Pikeliskes Maisiagala, near the village of Malki. Two girls died, 15min.lt report.

The Volvo S60 and the NATO Military Truck have been confronted, the General Emergency Response Center reported. According to preliminary data, the uncontrolled Volvo left for the opposite lane, encountered a military truck MAN, and Volvo drove off the road.

In the Volvo car were two girls born in 1997. One of them was pregnant. The girls were taken to hospital in critical condition. The medics tried to save their lives, but the girls died. According to preliminary data, the NATO eFP multinational battalion battle group soldiers were not injured.

The dead girl served in the Lithuanian Grand Duke Butigeitis Mechanized Infantry Battalion. The circumstances of the car accident are investigated by the Vilnius District Police.

It should be noted that the incidents involved NATO become an everyday occurrence in the Baltic States.

Thus, much publicized car accident occurred on the road Riga Veclaicene in Latvia in July 2015. Toyota Yaris, driving by an American soldier, collided with Mitsubishi Lancer. Five people were injured. It is interesting, that an American soldier, who caused the accident, escaped justice and left the country.

2017

Two car crashes involving military vehicles occurred on the19th of May. A British armored personnel carrier crashed into a ditch near the village Söönurm. Two soldiers were taken to hospital. Hours earlier, a military jeep had crashed into a civilian car as it travelled in reverse along a dirt road.

On the 2nd of June in Latvia, the military police car, accompanied by an US military vehicle convoy, which came to participate in the Saber strike military exercise, collided with a petrol tanker.

A Hummer vehicle carrying US soldiers rammed into a civilian vehicle in Marijampole on the 20th of June, leaving three female passengers injured.

2018

On the7th of June, four armored personnel carriers carrying US soldiers smashed into each other. As a result, 13 soldiers contracted injuries.

An armored vehicle in the Lithuanian city of Kazl-Ruda drove off the road and crashed into a tree one day later, two US soldier were injured.

Next Page 1 | 2

 

He is editor and columnist with the The Baltic Word.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Richard Pietrasz

Author 6357

(Member since Jun 7, 2007)
  New Content

It is not clear NATO is unwelcomed by the people in these countries. Russia remains a huge threat to them, and has grabbed much of strategic importance in Ukraine, including most of its access to the open seas. Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia may be next. The accidents involving NATO are unfortunate, but local casualties are minor compared to what would be expected if the Russians takeover. Or for that matter, what happens to a similar sized population in USA at the arms and vehicled of its militarized police.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 26, 2018 at 5:49:36 PM

Author 0
