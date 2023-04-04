 
 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Myanmar is building spy base on Coco Islands, Chinese hand suspected

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Satellite images have revealed that Myanmar's Coco Islands, which are located at a strategically crucial point in the Bay of Bengal, are witnessing a steady makeover with tell-tale signs of military modernization and facilities to support aircraft, reports Chatham House website.

The islands are experiencing a steady makeover, with tell-tale signs of military modernization and facilities to support aircraft. Instead of the phantom Chinese intelligence post still prevalent in the popular imagination, the latest images reveal that Myanmar may soon be intending to conduct maritime surveillance operations from Great Coco Island, the largest in an isolated archipelago that lies just 55 kilometres north of India's strategic Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chatham House said.

The photos from January 2023 by Maxar Technologies, which specializes in satellite imagery, show renewed levels of construction activity on Great Coco. Visible are two new hangars, a new causeway and what appears to be an accommodation bloc, all of which are visible in proximity to a freshly lengthened 2,300-metre runway and radar station. Visible as of late March on the southern tip of Great Coco, just beyond the causeway connecting the islands, is evidence of land clearing efforts indicating construction work to come, read the website.

Beijing has staked a large investment in the country via the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor to access Indian Ocean sea lanes as a way to bypass the Strait of Malacca, which has acted as a critical sea lane for shipping destined for China's east coast and direct energy imports instead over land into China's Yunnan province.

According to Chatham House, "the militarization of the Coco Islands by the Tatmadaw (Myanmar junta), combined with the wider Chinese developments occurring inland, could pose a significant security challenge to India and its navy. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands provide India's Eastern Fleet strategic depth in the Bay of Bengal and command approaches to the Strait of Malacca. Chinese commercial shipping could soon bypass the strait and offload their cargo in Myanmar, nullifying India's advantage. Meanwhile an expanded airbase on Great Coco opens the possibility that India may soon have to contend with Tatmadaw eyes watching the movements of its warships."

Given China's well-established intelligence practices, local intelligence from Great Coco could find its way, either through espionage or consent, to Shanghai, Catham House stressed.

India Today

The topic of a suspected Chinese presence on the strategic island is not new. Reports suggest India raised such issues with Myanmar back in 2009. Even in the early 1990s, there have been frequent reports of China using those islands for military and naval purposes, India Today reported Friday.

A 2014 paper from the Manohar Parrikar Institute of Defense Studies and Analysis noted "there have been reports of Chinese-built SIGINT listening stations in the Andaman Sea at least at Manaung, Hainggyi, Zadetkyi and the Coco Islands in Myanmar. Chinese technicians and instructors have worked on radar installations in naval bases and facilities near Yangon, Moulmein and Mergui.

"The Indian Coast Guard has intercepted fishing trawlers flying Myanmar flags off the Andaman Islands. On inspection, all the crew turned out to be Chinese nationals on expeditions with radio and depth-sounding equipment for submarine usage."

Also, the island's close proximity to the Indian Tri-service Command situated on the Andaman and Nicobar islands raises eyebrows over possible reconnoitering of significant military locations. The Andaman and Nicobar Command is uniquely positioned as India's only tri-service command with the Navy, Air force, and Army working together.

The region holds significant strategic importance for India as many trade channels pass through it, and with China's increasing assertiveness in the area, India is looking to strengthen its maritime and surveillance capabilities there.

Concerns have also been raised over the possible monitoring of vital Indian space and military research entities like that of ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) based in Sriharikota and DRDO (Defence Research and Military Organisation) near Odisha's coastal area.

Author and journalist. Author of Islamic Pakistan: Illusions & Reality; Islam in the Post-Cold War Era; Islam & Modernism; Islam & Muslims in the Post-9/11 America. Currently working as free lance journalist. Executive Editor of American (more...)
 
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend