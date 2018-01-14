- Advertisement -

Puerto Rico is a beautiful island that is still struggling with the destruction left by terrible storms and a weak response from our federal government.



I saw it myself on a Massachusetts delegation trip to Puerto Rico on Friday.



Nearly four months after Hurricane Maria hit, we were concerned that attention to the island had dropped off, and we wanted to see first-hand what was going on now. It was a day of extremes -- resilience and hope were side-by-side with indifference and incompetence.



Hospital del Niño, the children's hospital in San Juan, is home to almost three dozen children with severe disabilities from families of limited means. It also provides rehabilitation, therapy, and similar services to thousands of other children. The building is solid -- almost a century old -- and the children's living spaces and therapy areas are scrubbed clean and decorated in cheerful colors. During the storm, the dedicated staff moved the frightened children into interior hallways and held on. When an enormous tree branch smashed down, they heard the crash and felt the whole building shake. Afterwards, they were without power for days. Then came what hospital leaders called a "blessing": workers from Tesla arrived to set up solar panels and batteries that provided power for about 18 hours a day. With that help, the hospital never needed to stop operating.





- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -