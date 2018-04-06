

Way back in February my soul was sad

so I promised her a day

when daffodils rise like periscopes.

I promised a day when old snow will try to hide

in the deep blue of impressionist-shadows,

I promised my soul birdsong,

buds swelling on bushes,

and letting the fire in the stove die back.

I promised her the smell of black earth,

black earth

and royal green moss

cushioning dripping ledges.

I said there would be silver mists

rising from hidden ravines

above dark stands of hemlocks.

And when my tinnitus whispered me awake today

there was my soul at the window,

turning and saying,

"Get up.

Isn't this the day you promised?"