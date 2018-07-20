My rant that, sadly, won't change the world....

- Advertisement -

I found an email from Charlie Crist this morning which ticked me off (what a surprise) and emailed him back.

We have been in military conflict 93% of the time since 1776. That's 21 peaceful years since the nation's birth. That percentage may be a little low, since I first saw it several years ago.

Looking at our recent history, this so-called great democracy is a sham. Popular vote doesn't count. The PNAC was about building our military defenses, like we already didn't have enough. The PNAC also contains the words "nothing less than a New Pearl Harbor" will get the American people behind our going to war in the Middle East. Voila! We get 9/11, which we were either tacitly or actively involved in. "Jet fuel fires"..., "who would have ever thought"....What a crock.

The US is not "for, of and by the people"...it's for global hegemony. As far as I can tell, every war in our recent history has been started by False Flag attacks.....except I found this online:

"For Those Who Don't 'Believe' in 'Conspiracies' Here Are 58 Admitted False Flag Attacks".

And the good guys here in the states wanting peace, JFK, MLK, and RFK, all got assassinated.

That speaks volumes about what the US really is. 'Course this is not limited just to the US since there's been a lot of False Flags....I'm sure testosterone also plays a role.

"Come and Sing a Simple Song of Freedom, we the people here don't want a war".

