Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

My rant that, sadly, won't change the world....

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Leslie Johnson       (Page 1 of 4 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   2 comments

opednews.com Headlined to H2 7/20/18

Author 500983
I found an email from Charlie Crist this morning which ticked me off (what a surprise) and emailed him back.

If an OEN editor can attach Bobby Darin's song "Simple Song of Freedom" it would be much appreciated. Someday I'm (hoping) to go to computer school so I can do more than just type and hit 'send'.

This is what I wrote him...

Shame on you, Charlie, you can forget further donations from me. I'm no fan of Trump, except in this case. We haven't had anyone for peace in the WH since...maybe forever. Although it's been talked about. Talk's cheap.

We have been in military conflict 93% of the time since 1776. That's 21 peaceful years since the nation's birth. That percentage may be a little low, since I first saw it several years ago.

Looking at our recent history, this so-called great democracy is a sham. Popular vote doesn't count. The PNAC was about building our military defenses, like we already didn't have enough. The PNAC also contains the words "nothing less than a New Pearl Harbor" will get the American people behind our going to war in the Middle East. Voila! We get 9/11, which we were either tacitly or actively involved in. "Jet fuel fires"..., "who would have ever thought"....What a crock.

The US is not "for, of and by the people"...it's for global hegemony. As far as I can tell, every war in our recent history has been started by False Flag attacks.....except I found this online:

"For Those Who Don't 'Believe' in 'Conspiracies' Here Are 58 Admitted False Flag Attacks".

And the good guys here in the states wanting peace, JFK, MLK, and RFK, all got assassinated.

That speaks volumes about what the US really is. 'Course this is not limited just to the US since there's been a lot of False Flags....I'm sure testosterone also plays a role.

"Come and Sing a Simple Song of Freedom, we the people here don't want a war".

-----Original Message-----
From: Evan Lawlor
To: Leslie Johnson
Sent: Thu, Jul 19, 2018 10:23 am
Subject: Fwd: what we just witnessed...

I can't stop thinking about Donald Trump's comments in Helsinki.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

opednews.com

RN, math teacher, progressive, anti-war, political junkie, have lived in Germany and China, believe we're all equal members of one human family, disgusted with the US government

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Leslie Johnson

Author 500983
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Dec 9, 2014), 18 fans, 6 articles, 1 quicklinks, 785 comments


Just preaching to the choir again. Hope the song gets attached and you enjoy it. It's one of my favorites.

Submitted on Friday, Jul 20, 2018 at 9:53:37 PM

Author 0
Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 71 fans, 200 articles, 3348 quicklinks, 14619 comments, 180 diaries


Here ya'r: click here

Submitted on Friday, Jul 20, 2018 at 11:52:09 PM

Author 0
