My pleasant evening, July 4

Let's see what is on my newsfeed today.

What does google want Gary Lindorff to know,





To eat,

To buy,

To be distracted by?





Shall I read The New York Times, The Morning piece

On the the best overlooked stories?





Oh look at that!

The sun is up, shining in the kitchen window.

The Beatles, Here Comes the Sun is playing in my head.

Little Darling. It's been a long cold lonely winter.





Little Darling . . ..





I wonder what I will do today.





But what did I do yesterday?





I went to a potluck.

I listened to a man talk across from me.

We were on the deck in the back of our neighbors' house.

Three couples,

Three on each side of the table.

There were two conversations.

Sometimes the two conversations overlapped.

Sometimes I wasn't sure which one I was in.

Nobody seemed to mind.

The man across from me was talking almost the whole time.

His voice would subside into little more than a whisper at times.

I was nodding and knitting my brows

Trying to look like I heard him.

Whatever he was talking about seemed important.

There was a lot about his father who is 95

But still drives himself from Boston for occasional visits.

And his brother says,

He shouldn't drive himself.

But, hey,

The man is as healthy as a horse.

And then we had dessert.





And then we cleared the table





And then we went for a walk to look at the hostess's garden.

There was a stand of lamb's quarters.

She said, Gary,

Look at this.

This is why I love this plant.

She pinched a little bit of the top of a plant

Where the leaves were tinged purple

As if spray-painted.

And, seeing that I was watching,

She rubbed some of the color off on her cheeks.

She smiled.

Then we walked down to another garden

To sample some raspberries.

We could hear the fireworks

Muffled by the distance.

We hugged and said good-bye.

Don't forget your bowl.

We should do this again.



