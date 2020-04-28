My old friend the rock

An old boulder in the woods

Is my go-to place these days

My return-to place

It was years ago

When we first met I was full

Telling it all the things

That I wanted to happen

And things that I would do

Some of those things have happened

Some of those things I have done

Years ago when we first met

I climbed its steeper side

Now I take the easier way

Holding fast to a branch

Of a little tree that grows on top

That tree was just a sapling then

So I sit on this rock

And I let an hour pass

Sometimes lost in a thought

That turns to waking dream

Of things that I want to happen

And things that I will do

And I have brought some tea

Which is something I didn't think to do

Just a few years ago

The tea helps me relax

It's like going to a therapist

Who has worked with me before

The rock is the best therapist there is

It listens and does not judge

The trees also listen

Ironwood and Ash

So still and silent

I sometimes forget they are there

But they are very much there

Making the most of their lives

I take a conscious breath in and out

You might call it a sigh

And then it all comes back to me

My life is half a mile away

Down an old logging road

Switch to a path around the pond

Where the irises are just showing

Path to dirt road

Take the short cut to our drive

Remove my boots on the porch

When I am in the woods

I like myself

I like that I have made friends there

I like that I am able to imagine

That the rock remembers me

And that like me it breathes

An occasional conscious breath

Inhaling in the fall

Releasing in the Spring