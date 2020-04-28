 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Life Arts    H4'ed 4/28/20

My old friend the rock

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 86636
Message Gary Lindorff
Become a Fan
  (4 fans)

An old boulder in the woods
Is my go-to place these days
My return-to place
It was years ago
When we first met I was full

Telling it all the things
That I wanted to happen
And things that I would do
Some of those things have happened
Some of those things I have done

Years ago when we first met
I climbed its steeper side
Now I take the easier way
Holding fast to a branch
Of a little tree that grows on top

That tree was just a sapling then
So I sit on this rock
And I let an hour pass
Sometimes lost in a thought
That turns to waking dream

Of things that I want to happen
And things that I will do
And I have brought some tea
Which is something I didn't think to do
Just a few years ago

The tea helps me relax
It's like going to a therapist
Who has worked with me before
The rock is the best therapist there is
It listens and does not judge

The trees also listen
Ironwood and Ash
So still and silent
I sometimes forget they are there
But they are very much there

Making the most of their lives
I take a conscious breath in and out
You might call it a sigh
And then it all comes back to me
My life is half a mile away

Down an old logging road
Switch to a path around the pond
Where the irises are just showing
Path to dirt road
Take the short cut to our drive

Remove my boots on the porch
When I am in the woods
I like myself
I like that I have made friends there
I like that I am able to imagine

That the rock remembers me
And that like me it breathes
An occasional conscious breath
Inhaling in the fall
Releasing in the Spring

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Gary Lindorff Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger  and author of several books, the latest: 13 Seeds: Health, Karma and Initiation. Over the last few years he has begun calling himself an activist poet, channeling his activism through poetic (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

We must be more than prophets -- a prose poem

Truth was everywhere

And there goes the neighborhood

Your conscience

Poet's Notebook: My poem, "What do I do about the mice: A pacifist's quandary" and comments

Total Recall

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 