My mother, Dorothy Park Lindorff

Was kind. And her heart was open

For most of her life,

So just by being my Mom

She taught me that that is possible -

To keep my heart open.

I could tell plenty of stories about

How that mode of existence was tested,

And why my heart carries a few scars

To prove it but this is not about me.

It is about her, my mother with heart.

I think she was something of a pioneer

Or even a warrior in her own way

Because the world she lived in was not kind

To people with open hearts.

She was also something of a creatrix too,

A creator of worlds, my mom.

She created a world for us at home

That was like a sanctuary for heart-centeredness.

As I grew older I didn't want to leave my childhood home

Because it was a sanctuary.

But the perimeters were compromised

By the greater world outside.

It got in, through us!

Pulling our psyches outward like taffy

Until the metaphor changes

And eventually we found ourselves looking in

And questioning her world of pure heart.

That is why I say she kept her heart open

"For most of her life".

As I age I find myself trying to get back

To being more like her,

Which is why I am writing this tribute to her.

She got pretty far with her heart open!

She was able to raise us by her example,

To understand that open-heartedness is possible.

I won't say it's a choice, because I know

How tough living in this world can be.

But I'll say this:

She raised us to understand

That in our lives we too can create sanctuaries.

She was happiest where she raised us

But that home was always second best

To the home where she was raised

And now that makes sense to me,

But more that that,

Now, at 72, I can honestly say

My mother makes sense to me.

Her example taught me well

And underscores Rumi's lines

"Surely there is a window from heart to heart."

Because of my Mom, that sentiment holds power and medicine for me

This mothers Day!

