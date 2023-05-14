 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Life Arts    H4'ed 5/14/23

My mother

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Message Gary Lindorff
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)

My mother, Dorothy Park Lindorff
Was kind. And her heart was open
For most of her life,
So just by being my Mom
She taught me that that is possible -
To keep my heart open.
I could tell plenty of stories about
How that mode of existence was tested,
And why my heart carries a few scars
To prove it but this is not about me.
It is about her, my mother with heart.
I think she was something of a pioneer
Or even a warrior in her own way
Because the world she lived in was not kind
To people with open hearts.
She was also something of a creatrix too,
A creator of worlds, my mom.
She created a world for us at home
That was like a sanctuary for heart-centeredness.
As I grew older I didn't want to leave my childhood home
Because it was a sanctuary.
But the perimeters were compromised
By the greater world outside.
It got in, through us!
Pulling our psyches outward like taffy
Until the metaphor changes
And eventually we found ourselves looking in
And questioning her world of pure heart.
That is why I say she kept her heart open
"For most of her life".
As I age I find myself trying to get back
To being more like her,
Which is why I am writing this tribute to her.
She got pretty far with her heart open!
She was able to raise us by her example,
To understand that open-heartedness is possible.
I won't say it's a choice, because I know
How tough living in this world can be.
But I'll say this:
She raised us to understand
That in our lives we too can create sanctuaries.
She was happiest where she raised us
But that home was always second best
To the home where she was raised
And now that makes sense to me,
But more that that,
Now, at 72, I can honestly say
My mother makes sense to me.
Her example taught me well
And underscores Rumi's lines
"Surely there is a window from heart to heart."
Because of my Mom, that sentiment holds power and medicine for me
This mothers Day!

Rate It | View Ratings

Gary Lindorff Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of several nonfiction books, a collection of poetry, "Children to the Mountain" and a memoir, "Finding Myself in Time: Facing the Music" Over the last few years he has begun calling (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

We must be more than prophets -- a prose poem

Your conscience

Truth was everywhere

And there goes the neighborhood

Poet's Notebook: My poem, "What do I do about the mice: A pacifist's quandary" and comments

Total Recall

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend