 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

My love affair with print newspapers

By   1 comment
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Gerald Scorse

Newspaper Boy Statue.
Newspaper Boy Statue.
(Image by LLysaght)   Details   DMCA

It all began with baseball. I was growing up in the 1940s in Rochester, N.Y., a farm team for the St. Louis Cardinals. I couldn't get enough of them in the first newspaper I ever read, the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle. The instant it came I grabbed the sports pages, flopped myself down on the living room floor, and lost myself at the ballpark.

Eight decades later the Cardinals are still my favorite team, but my heart has moved on. These days I'm clinging to a deeper love: print newspapers.

We've lost more than 2,500 since 2005. They're currently dying at the rate of over 100 a year. My heartthrob The New York Times has metamorphosed into a print/digital hybrid, testing my loyalty to print like never before.

Back to the early days. My family moved to Erie, Pa. For years the Erie Daily Times tutored me in how the world turns--including the world of the Cardinals and their superstar, Stan (The Man) Musial. The Times also gave me my first real job, tossing newspapers onto lawns and front steps, knocking on doors once a month to collect from subscribers.

Another move, to Jamestown, N.Y., put the bloom on my newsprint romance. I became a sports writer at the Jamestown Post-Journal. It was intoxicating: phones forever ringing, heads bent over typewriters, magic moments when each day's paper was raced upstairs from the pressroom. I wrote articles, headlines, a column that included my picture. It couldn't possibly get any better.

And then it did. I took a new job writing for a bigger paper, the Syracuse, N.Y. Herald-Journal. I covered the Cornell-Syracuse football game. The star that day would be a star forever: the late Jim Brown, possibly the greatest football player of all time. I covered the Hall of Fame baseball game in Cooperstown, N.Y. My first-person story ran under the headline "Writer in love with slowed-up copy of 'The Man'".

The draft intervened. The Army took me away for two years. It taught me, among other things, that sports weren't the most important thing in the world.

Home again in Jamestown, I switched from sports writing to cityside reporting. It pumped me up even more than before. I wrote about City Council meetings and the police department, crafted offbeat pieces for a feature called Talk of the Town. I loved print newspapers from two sides now, and I've never really stopped.

I came to New York City with dreams of writing for a big-city daily. I remember seeing the city's skyline for the first time, feeling the city's energy for the first time.

So much for my dreams. In December of 1962, a 114-day strike by the printers' union shut down all seven of the city's dailies and ultimately killed four of them. They were icons and then they were gone: the Herald Tribune, the World-Telegram & Sun, the Journal-American, the Mirror.

Vanity Fair wrote this epitaph 50 years later: "As a newspaper town, New York was never the same again."

The union struck because the new technologies of offset printing and cold type were beginning to replace linotype presses and "hot" type. Today the new technology of digital printing is replacing type itself: instead of words on paper, we're getting images on a screen.

In my dinosaur world, digital newspapers are imitations of the real thing.

The real thing is what my wife and I sit down to at the dining room table every morning. The New York Times comes in sections, which we swap back and forth until we've gone over all of them. We tell each other what looks most interesting or enlightening, what makes us laugh or touches our hearts. In other words, we communicate with each other while being communicated to; it gets our days off to a super-sweet start.

Maybe not for much longer, though. The reasons just keep piling up, pushing a newsprint lover in the digital direction.

The Times long ago stopped printing stock market tables, box scores, anything and everything with lots of numbers. TV watchers have been shorted as well: no more daily listing of the programs that are airing, on what channels, at what times.

IMHO, I'm also seeing overlong stories over-illustrated with over-large photos. The baseball coverage comes up short in the opposite direction: there are days when The Times doesn't print a word about the Yankees or the Mets or anybody else, throwing a shutout at all fans. (Note: In early 2022 the corporate New York Times went sports-digital as well as news-digital, buying out the online The Athletic for $550 million cash.)

Lastly, the print Times is regularly being scooped by its digital offspring. Print subscribers get access to the digital version too, so of course I log in now and then. Time and again, I'll read stories online that won't appear in the paper for days. (Recent example: A June 8 piece about the author Joan Didion didn't show up in print until June 17.)

I cherish the old Times. We've had it home-delivered to our apartment on Manhattan's Upper West Side for decades. Inflation has seriously upped the price, pushing it into four figures for the year--and it'll likely go even higher.

My head and my heart are locked in a one-on-one. My head is urging me to live in the 21st century. My heart, long in love with print, wants to keep having those sweet Times mornings.

In the end my heart and my head will probably keep playing one-on-one. They're torn by two very different newspaper worlds. Very torn.

Rate It | View Ratings

Gerald Scorse Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Gerald E. Scorse is a freelance writer living in New York. His op-eds have appeared in newspapers across the United States

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

What Donald Trump did to me

Our counterfeit Social Security crisis

One Tax Policy Americans "Yugely" Favor

The IRS deserves cheers, not jeers

The book that uncovered 'wealthfare'

The 75-year thievery of joint tax returns

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Gerald Scorse

Become a Fan
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Nov 17, 2014), 1 fan, 37 articles, 96 comments, 1 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content
I never imagined the time would come when I'd write a piece like this. So it goes.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 3, 2023 at 12:30:04 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend