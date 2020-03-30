My life in New York City During Covid-19 Pandemic, a poem

A beautiful sunset,

Tears on my face

I am always there,

watching over people's lives, speechless.

The wind blows, and the trees tremble.

I've strained to take them all in stride.

An assemblage of jagged rhymes

Can be viewed from the street,

I have my rhyming lines of my life

I hope the journey continues along those lines.

The roads ahead me seem surreal.

It's been a long time of my life in New York.

If I am to tell the true affirmation

Nobody likes the time

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3