 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Life Arts   

My life in New York City During Covid-19 Pandemic, a poem

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 5249
Message Kamala Sarup
Become a Fan
  (7 fans)

My life in New York City During Covid-19 Pandemic, a poem

A beautiful sunset,

Tears on my face

I am always there,

watching over people's lives, speechless.

The wind blows, and the trees tremble.

I've strained to take them all in stride.

An assemblage of jagged rhymes

Can be viewed from the street,

I have my rhyming lines of my life

I hope the journey continues along those lines.

The roads ahead me seem surreal.

It's been a long time of my life in New York.

If I am to tell the true affirmation

Nobody likes the time

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Kamala Sarup Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Journalist, poet and editor Kamala Budhathoki Sarup specializes in reporting news and writing stories covering Freedom, Peace, Public health, Democracy, Women/Children, development, justice and advocacy from her location inside the United (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Education Is Important In A Democracy

Women and Literacy

The rain is as beautiful

Democracy vs Communism: Lessons from History

Early marriage Causes Harm To Women

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 