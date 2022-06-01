 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Life Arts    H4'ed 6/1/22

My life as a bridge: In memory of Frank

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 86636
Message Gary Lindorff
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)

One time I was talking
With my friend Frank.

I could be a bridge.

If you are a bridge I'll be one too
Said Frank,
But what would we do?

We would be
Side-by-side bridges.
We would be a curiosity.
We wouldn't have to do anything.
People would weave stories around us.

Such as?

There were two friends, they would say.
One drowned
On his way to visit his friend.
And his friend built the bridge in his honor
And scattered his ashes on the bridge
So his soul would not be lost to the stream.

And, says Frank,
When I died
The village
Built a second bridge
To honor our friendship!

And they (the villagers) might say:
It's good luck to cross to the village on one
But make sure you only cross back on the other.

I would be made of stone
With an arch, with a keystone.
I would hold up the path
For as long as I was needed,
Until nobody walked
To the market anymore . . .

Or until everyone had crossed.
Frank said,
Imagining himself as
A bridge that helps souls cross.

Perhaps I would forget
That I was ever not a bridge.
Good thing you are there
To remind me.

And visa versa,
Sometimes I would forget
That I was once a person
And you would say,
Do you remember when
We were people?

Really? Frank affected.

Yes, we always walked side by side?

Your steps weren't quite as long as mine.
I always imagined I was walking in slow motion
When we walked together!

There was only one place,
(Do you remember that place?)
Where the path skirts the ledge
And only one person can pass at a time?

Yes, when we got older
I couldn't help but worry
About you because you weren't steady.

I worried about you too,
When we were old.

. . . That this would be where we lose each other.
It would just take one false step.

Isn't imagination amazing?

But maybe they aren't stories.
Maybe they are memories.

That's what happened
When Frank and I got together.
(He was a writer of kid's books
And I, the poet.)

We would share a waking dream
Of the two bridges
And an hour goes by.

(And how would you know when to stop?)

Oh, maybe a boat would appear on the stream
Passing under the two bridges
With a fisherman
In the stern
Guiding the boat with a pole
And as the boat passes beneath the bridges
They seem to be carrying on a conversation
And the fisherman rests and listens.

Or maybe it's just the water
Talking to itself,
Or to whoever will listen,
Which usually is nobody.
But this time someone is listening
And that makes the water very happy.

(Article changed on Jun 01, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT)

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Gary Lindorff Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of several nonfiction books, a collection of poetry, "Children to the Mountain" and a memoir, "Finding Myself in Time: Facing the Music" Over the last few years he has begun calling (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

We must be more than prophets -- a prose poem

Your conscience

Truth was everywhere

And there goes the neighborhood

Poet's Notebook: My poem, "What do I do about the mice: A pacifist's quandary" and comments

Total Recall

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 