My life as a bridge: In memory of Frank

One time I was talking

With my friend Frank.



I could be a bridge.



If you are a bridge I'll be one too

Said Frank,

But what would we do?



We would be

Side-by-side bridges.

We would be a curiosity.

We wouldn't have to do anything.

People would weave stories around us.



Such as?

There were two friends, they would say.

One drowned

On his way to visit his friend.

And his friend built the bridge in his honor

And scattered his ashes on the bridge

So his soul would not be lost to the stream.



And, says Frank,

When I died

The village

Built a second bridge

To honor our friendship!



And they (the villagers) might say:

It's good luck to cross to the village on one

But make sure you only cross back on the other.



I would be made of stone

With an arch, with a keystone.

I would hold up the path

For as long as I was needed,

Until nobody walked

To the market anymore . . .



Or until everyone had crossed.

Frank said,

Imagining himself as

A bridge that helps souls cross.



Perhaps I would forget

That I was ever not a bridge.

Good thing you are there

To remind me.



And visa versa,

Sometimes I would forget

That I was once a person

And you would say,

Do you remember when

We were people?



Really? Frank affected.



Yes, we always walked side by side?



Your steps weren't quite as long as mine.

I always imagined I was walking in slow motion

When we walked together!



There was only one place,

(Do you remember that place?)

Where the path skirts the ledge

And only one person can pass at a time?



Yes, when we got older

I couldn't help but worry

About you because you weren't steady.



I worried about you too,

When we were old.



. . . That this would be where we lose each other.

It would just take one false step.



Isn't imagination amazing?



But maybe they aren't stories.

Maybe they are memories.



That's what happened

When Frank and I got together.

(He was a writer of kid's books

And I, the poet.)



We would share a waking dream

Of the two bridges

And an hour goes by.



(And how would you know when to stop?)



Oh, maybe a boat would appear on the stream

Passing under the two bridges

With a fisherman

In the stern

Guiding the boat with a pole

And as the boat passes beneath the bridges

They seem to be carrying on a conversation

And the fisherman rests and listens.

Or maybe it's just the water

Talking to itself,

Or to whoever will listen,

Which usually is nobody.

But this time someone is listening

And that makes the water very happy.



(Article changed on Jun 01, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT)