 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
General News    H3'ed 8/6/22

My Open Letter to the Canadian Jesuit Cardinal Michael F. Czerny

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)   No comments
Message Thomas Farrell
Become a Fan
  (22 fans)

Card. Michael Czerny S.J. at the Vatican.
Card. Michael Czerny S.J. at the Vatican.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Juan della Torre)   Details   Source   DMCA

Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) August 6, 2022: Pope Francis' recent penitential visit to Canada was well-covered by international secular and religious news media. Subsequently, I decided to write the following letter to the Czechoslovakian-born Canadian Jesuit Cardinal Michael F. Czerny (born in 1946; Ph.D., University of Chicago, 1978), Prefect, Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development.

Your Eminence:

When I was in the Jesuits (1979-1987), I was in theological studies at the Jesuit theologate at the University of Toronto when Pope John-Paul II visited Canada in 1984 - the country in which you grew up. Along with many other Jesuits in the Toronto area, I traveled to Midland, Ontario, to participate in Pope John-Paul II's celebration of Mass in a field adjacent to the shrine of the North American Martyrs in Midland.

Consequently, I followed the news coverage of the first Jesuit pope's recent penitential visit to Canada. For example, I read Cindy Wooden's article "Raising banner, protesters raise questions about 'Doctrine of Discovery'" in the National Catholic Reporter (dated July 29, 2022). I also read Christopher White's article "Pope Francis says Catholic Church committed cultural 'genocide' of Canada's Indigenous people" in the National Catholic Reporter (dated July 30, 2022).

In it, among other things, White says, "Canada's bishops have been working with Vatican officials for a formal rescission of the policy [known as the 'Doctrine of Discovery'], which has been an ongoing demand of many Indigenous advocates."

In my estimate, such a formal rescission document would also serve as a suitable follow-up document for Pope Francis to issue to follow up his February 2020 post-synodal apostolic exhortation Querida Amazonia, on the one hand, and, on the other, his June 2022 apostolic letter Desiderio desideravi.

I have discussed Pope Francis' two documents in the following two review essays that are now available online through the University of Minnesota's online conservancy:

(1) "Pope Francis' 2020 Apostolic Exhortation, and Walter J. Ong's Thought" (URL: http://hdl.handle.net/11299/211640);

(2) "Pope Francis' 2022 Apostolic Letter, and Walter J. Ong's Thought" (URL: https://hdl.handle.net/11299/228208).

As you can see from the titles of my two online review essays, I am fond of promoting the mature work from the early 1950s onward of the American Jesuit Renaissance specialist and media ecology theorist Walter J. Ong (1912-2003; Ph.D. in English, Harvard University, 1955).

Even though you may already be familiar with Ong's mature work from the early 1950s onward, I would nevertheless like to highlight his life and work here briefly.

Ong's massively research Harvard doctoral dissertation was a study of the verbal arts of rhetoric and logic (also known as dialectic) from antiquity up to and beyond the French Renaissance logician and educational reformer and Protestant martyr Peter Ramus (1515-1572). In 1958, Harvard University Press published Ong's doctoral dissertation, slightly revised, in two volumes:

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Farrell Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas James Farrell is professor emeritus of writing studies at the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD). He started teaching at UMD in Fall 1987, and he retired from UMD at the end of May 2009. He was born in 1944. He holds three degrees from Saint Louis University (SLU): B.A. in English, 1966; M.A.(T) in English 1968; Ph.D.in higher education, 1974. On May 16, 1969, the editors of the SLU student newspaper named him Man of the Year, an honor customarily conferred on an administrator or a faculty member, not on a graduate student -- nor on a woman up to that time. He is the proud author of the book (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Was the Indian Jesuit Anthony de Mello Murdered in the U.S. 25 Years Ago? (BOOK REVIEW)

Who Was Walter Ong, and Why Is His Thought Important Today?

Celebrating Walter J. Ong's Thought (REVIEW ESSAY)

More Americans Should Live Heroic Lives of Virtue (Review Essay)

Hillary Clinton Urges Us to Stand Up to Extremists in the U.S.

Martha Nussbaum on Why Democracy Needs the Humanities (Book Review)

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend