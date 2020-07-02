My Martial Arts Organization Banned Choke-holds 30 Years Ago

Since forensic detective shows pounced on the term, everybody knows what a petechial hemorrhage is, but just to pound it in and break it off, here's what [encyclopedia.com/science] says:

"A petechial hemorrhage is a tiny pinpoint red mark that is an important sign of asphyxia caused by some external means of obstructing the airways. They are sometimes also called petechiae. Their presence often indicates a death by manual strangulation, hanging, or smothering."

TV actors can pronounce it like seasoned morgue attendants giving detectives a clue. Casually thumbing open a dead eyelid, "See that? Pa-TIKI-al hemmerajizes. Strangled. Poor kid" Knowing looks. Ominous music.

Three decades ago one of our martial arts students spoke up in class. This is simply not done in our strict Japanese tradition. The instructor had been demonstrating a simple choke hold. The usual method of instruction involved the student passing out. We always woke up immediately. We had all done this, and had it done to us. "Sensei? Did he just lose consciousness?

"Yes. You're next. Ready?"

"Did you know being choked out does serious brain damage?"

That student was also a brain surgeon. So, instead of being given a thousand pushups to do, it was then that we all learned how microscopic blood vessels in the brain start to explode within seconds of applying a chokehold, and can cause permanent damage and death. That was in about 1990. We still teach how to choke a person out; but this is so students know what not to do. We never do it. We already know it works, even if it isn't done well.

The video showing the killing of George Floyd shows the use of deadly force by trained professionals.

Using a knee that way is an advanced technique. Such techniques don't come naturally. It's hard to put your knee on a man's neck and not fall off, without specific training. Then you have to know how much pressure to apply. To know that, you have to be under the knee yourself, more than once. A lot more than once.

Professional martial artists spend at least half their training time on the receiving end of each technique, the good ones a lot more than half. This is so they don't kill anyone by accident.

It doesn't become "deadly force" when somebody dies from it. It's already deadly force. Those officers had to know what would happen. If they didn't, they were inadequately trained, and should never have been given a badge.

