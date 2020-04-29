 
 
"My Insight of Coronavirus Situation"

By Sarada Chiruvolu  Posted by Al Hirschfield
I've come to realize that this is something meant to happen. It already must have been preordained for planet earth. We were not prepared for it, as this was not prophesied in any of our sacred books. Though there were some indications, none paid any attention to the signs.

There is a lesson to be learned and need for us to contemplate how our pre-corona existence was not normal in the way we were leading our lives and the purpose of our existence. Our first priority is to take responsibility of nature and ensure all the species may coexist in this creation of oneness. We are being given the opportunity to live with our "true self" as opposed to an ego-driven life that is full of greed, inequity, disconnection, hoarding, hate and prejudice. Remember this is Divine's way of waking up humanity to our responsibilities and teaching us a lesson to "shape up or ship out".

It's time to bring more spiritual practices to the forefront in order to handle the current conditions or situations we face. Until we experience the oneness of existence we will keep facing these calamities.

It is time to self-realize our essence that is within all of us and let that lead our existence in this laundry called life. Remember, realizing our true nature and living consciously go hand in hand.

Don't forget to internalize more and meditate daily. In meditation we take a leap in human evolution so we reach our destination faster.

Evolution demands change and change brings progress in humanity!

From:

Sarada Chiruvolu

Author of "Home at Last"

About Sarada

My experience of self-realization was not something I had preplanned, researched, or worked on for years before it occurred. Instead, I felt as though it was preordained and, in a sense, imposed on me-a journey meant to be completed.

My story is also about how one can experience that state of non-dualistic awareness through years of meditation with dedication and discipline without relinquishing our given life.

I'm just like you, really!

In most external ways I am no different from the billions of people who share the earth today. Although I was born in India, a country that has long been associated with ancient spiritual traditions and mystical practices, I was never involved in any particular spiritual tradition or practice while I was growing up or any time during my adult life.

I was fourteen years old when I left India and made the United States my permanent residence. It was a total cultural shock and I had difficulty adjusting to the new environment, especially the educational system.

Having lived my formative years in India, my Eastern cultural roots and ideals had been well developed before I came to the West. My way of thinking and my likes and dislikes were firmly in place by then. I have always believed that it is important to maintain strong moral and ethical virtues, as they lead us towards higher consciousness and spiritual growth.

As time passed I had completed all my studies, worked for many years with various pharmaceutical companies and other medical industries, got married, and raised a family, all while leading a normal life.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

US Tax Attorney with a somewhat radical political bent.

