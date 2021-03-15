My Golly, Dude, Think First, Play Later



What, me worry?

Sitting here counting down the days until my second Moderna shot, I've been running around in one of my writings archives today. I happened to run back across this communication I had last year with a 30-something Trumpster who apparently conceived that he was playing the blues with the guitar.

The stupid is strong within him. All one can do is hope he will consider the contradictions of his conclusions.

Trump gives us all the blues, Michael Cleveland. The Foreign Policy Blues ("The Foreign Policy Blues" is on my 2013 release, Bull Goose Rooster).

How the heck does he have a security clearance of any kind after inviting the top Russians Foreign Minister Lavrov and Ambassador Kislyak into the Oval Office with only Russian photographers and translators, no American personnel present, and disclosed to them classified information from Israel? I know you remember that.

Nobody who presumes to play the blues has any business supporting this so-called president.

I received a confirmation of my side of a dispute between me and my business representative a couple of days ago, when Trump was reported to have retweeted a video with a man hollering "White Power!" at dissidents in Florida. He deleted it in several hours, but he did it, no one can unsee it.

Turns out that the incident in the video occurred at a sprawling, gated retirement community called The Villages. I played there in 2019, and as usual I made pointed comments about Trump during the show, especially before my song "Charlottesville (I Got the Blues for My Nation)," from my latest studio CD, Church of the Blues (nominated for two categories at the BMAs including Best Blues CD of 2019).

My dad fought the Nazis, in two Navies. I fought the Republican-paid Nazis (NSWPP, the American Nazi Party renamed) at the Republican Convention of 1972.

I bear the scar of that proudly! There might be nonagenarians living in The Villages who fought them too, but maybe they forgot.

A couple of days later, Chris my rep told me that there were quite a few people who objected to my remarks about Trump, and that they would as soon not have me and the band again. He informed me that there were probably at least as many Trump supporters as not at the full house gig.

He even sent me an email he'd received that said musicians should not "dabble" in politics.

Well, I reckon that if there were not a pandemic going on, I would dern sure find plenty of other places, in Florida and elsewhere around the world, to play music for and with people who understand what the blues is, understand what part DEATH plays at the very center of the blues. I have always told folks that my blues is written with three things in mind: work, relationships, and mortality, the surest, most inevitable, of the three).

Hence, I don't give a fig if I ever see The Villages again, with apologies to the estimate 21% non-Trump supporters there out of a population of 122,000.

Michael Cleveland, I suggest you search within yourself and figure out why it is you play the blues (if you play that genre).

Michael Cleveland responded, ending in the done-more-for-blacks trope:



He is The best option for this country and the economy and many other things and had done alot of good and you know it. I don't have time to list everything. He may not be perfect , but he doesn't bend or bow to the establishment. And Joe Biden would destroy the economy and many other things. Hes had 50 yrs and hasnt done sh*t, put more blacks in prison with his policy's and has been a racist all his life, and hes appears to have dementia and is a pedophile . Abd don't say Trump us Racist hes done more for Blacks and others than any other Pres. Good day.

