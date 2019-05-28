 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 5/28/19

My First Book Signing for Bottom-up Revolution

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)
(Image by Rob Kall)   Details   DMCA
I did my first book signing on Sunday, May 26th, at Barnes & Noble, Willow Grove. It's an exciting part of becoming an author. But I wasn't sure when I was on the way. After all, it was scheduled on Memorial day weekend and I was kind of bummed.

For one thing, I'd booked the signing to immediately follow the writers group which has been meeting there for years-- writers who I've known for years. It wasn't until shortly before Sunday that I realized it was Memorial Day weekend and just the day before that I confirmed the writers group wasn't meeting. So my expectations were just about nill. I went in to the store without a clue of how it would go

To prepare, I searched for articles on book signings. There was some good advice. Bring a sign. So I made a few signs-- two with questions and one with endorsements.


(Image by Rob Kall)   Details   DMCA
And I made a sign with a few of the endorsements:

Kall's well-researched book integrates knowledge from philosophy to economics and ecology. He shows us how, all over the world and across many fields of endeavor, we humans are organizing new and rewarding ways of acting for the common good. His book is both idealistic and realistic and gives us a vision of what we all most needhope for the future.

Mary Pipher author of Reviving Ophelia

"The bottom-up revolution is fueling tremendous change in politics, commerce, and how people relate to each other. Rob Kall's book Bottom-Up provides a powerful guide to how organizations can understand and tap bottom-up's power.

Craig Newmark, founder of Craigslist

"At 350.org we've always wanted to work from the bottom up, and it's good to see people assembling a theoretical framework for understanding this decentralized approach!

Bill McKibben, 350.org

When I arrived, I learned that the sign that was supposed to be up in the store prior to the signing hadn't been made. Uh oh.

But I soldiered on. The manager on duty set me up at the table pictured above just a few feet from the front entrance of the store. She advised me that authors do best when they reach out, rather than waiting for people to come to them. So I did.

If people came within range of the table, if they didn't appear to be in a rush and on a mission, I asked them, "Do you know how the bottom-up revolution is affecting your life, or your business?" then, "Do you know what bottom-up is?"

It turns out that most people, at least people who are not my readers, (and Burl Hall's readers) do not know what bottom-up is. The first person to buy a signed, personalized copy was a woman, there with her daughter. She had me sign it to her husband, who she felt would be interested in the topic.

The second buyer was a mom, approaching the check-out with her daughter, about 13-15 years old. My questions grabbed their attention and they came to the table. I told them a little bit more about the book. The girl blurted out, "That sounds like Immanuel Kant," (I think that's who she mentioned.) We kept talking. Her mom offered to buy the book for her. She declined. She was holding a book by Ayn Rand. (Yuk.) I wasn't hopeful. Then I mentioned some of the people I'd interviewed, including Howard Zinn. Kaching! Zinn was her favorite. Her mom talked her into getting the book. And so it went. I did it for 90 minutes. It was fun. I realized that the next time, I should have copies of books by some of the people I cited in my book, certainly Howard Zinn, Fritjof Capra, Mary Pipher and Riane Eisler.

Now, I'll quote another author who sent out an email about his new book today, since the same applies to me:

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. 

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity scheduled for release May 22, 2019

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project. 

(more...)
 

Andrew Kreig

Author 35217
(Member since May 17, 2009)
Congratulations on the book launch, Rob, and thank you both for your decades of civic leadership and, as ever, your lively and helpful column!


Your friend and fan,

Submitted on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 10:21:43 PM

Author 0
nelswight

Author 2581

(Member since Sep 3, 2006)
jUST EMAILING YOU, Andrew and congratulating Rob.

Submitted on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 10:47:54 PM

Author 0
David Pear

Author 500873
(Member since Nov 29, 2014)
Excellent. You are immortal now!

Submitted on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 10:40:23 PM

Author 0
