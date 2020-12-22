 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Mutated Strain of Covid-19 Second Strain: Pakistani Government's Ban on International Flights from England

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 89107
Message Muhammad Irfan

Recently, Pakistan has imposed traveling restrictions on passengers from England to Pakistan. The Government of Pakistan executed this decision in the wake of the overspread of the mutated strain of Covid-19 second wave to an alarming extent in England.

Given the present situation regarding the pandemic, there are many steps that the respective governments are taking to curb the likely impacts. This virus is said to widen extremely if the movement across the borders remains unlimited.

To curb it requires governments to restrict across border traveling. That is why the Pakistan government undertook the decision which highlights its commitment to its national benefits.

This is not only what Pakistan has committed. Saudi Arabia and UAE have also suspended international flights from England. The disease is a menace that cripples the mental peace of a single person who falls prey to it in the home. If one family is suffering from the said menace of disease, the whole society disturbs which triggers further negative impacts on the national level.

It is very important to know that a sole country that is experiencing an affliction is not the trouble of a single country. It is the affliction of the whole world particularly when the world has taken the shape of a globalized village. This is the saga of a commonly known disease.

Nevertheless, how to assess the calamity of a pandemic that is spreading like a wind-driven smog in the world is very critical. Yes, this is a massive occurrence in the wake of the said above mutated strain of the second wave as the international sources maintain.

Afterward, how to manage the fatal consequences becomes very important for both the governments and masses across the continents. That is why both organic tiers of any nation should gird up their loins and be ready to face it.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Muhammad Irfan Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Muhammad Irfan has authored many books. He is an internationally recognized scholar. He has presented his papers in national and international conferences. He is also a freelance journalist and contributes to both national and international (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Towards Détente: Bloc 2

Social Justice in Pakistan

Nuclear Capability and National Security

The Questionable History Assertion

Power-Seeking Individuals Flocking to the World's Major Cities Threaten State Security

The Final Stability

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 