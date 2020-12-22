Mutated Strain of Covid-19 Second Strain: Pakistani Government's Ban on International Flights from England

Recently, Pakistan has imposed traveling restrictions on passengers from England to Pakistan. The Government of Pakistan executed this decision in the wake of the overspread of the mutated strain of Covid-19 second wave to an alarming extent in England.

Given the present situation regarding the pandemic, there are many steps that the respective governments are taking to curb the likely impacts. This virus is said to widen extremely if the movement across the borders remains unlimited.

To curb it requires governments to restrict across border traveling. That is why the Pakistan government undertook the decision which highlights its commitment to its national benefits.

This is not only what Pakistan has committed. Saudi Arabia and UAE have also suspended international flights from England. The disease is a menace that cripples the mental peace of a single person who falls prey to it in the home. If one family is suffering from the said menace of disease, the whole society disturbs which triggers further negative impacts on the national level.

It is very important to know that a sole country that is experiencing an affliction is not the trouble of a single country. It is the affliction of the whole world particularly when the world has taken the shape of a globalized village. This is the saga of a commonly known disease.

Nevertheless, how to assess the calamity of a pandemic that is spreading like a wind-driven smog in the world is very critical. Yes, this is a massive occurrence in the wake of the said above mutated strain of the second wave as the international sources maintain.

Afterward, how to manage the fatal consequences becomes very important for both the governments and masses across the continents. That is why both organic tiers of any nation should gird up their loins and be ready to face it.