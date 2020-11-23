Must Win to Save Skin: January 21 Might Be The Start of Trump's Armageddon



Trump is not only swamped - he IS a swamp!

Sooner or later, everyone sits down to a

banquet of consequences. Robert Louis Stevenson

Reading the number of lawsuits Trump is involved in at Wikipedia is a dizzying affair: Trump's primary lawsuits as defendant (while President) number 40+ (16 of which are violations of the Constitution) That plus the 1600 lawsuits and liens against his properties.(some by former lawyers against his D.C. Hotel) make him the most litigated-against President in history. And in reference to his legal fees and retainers, the amounts in the tens of millions of dollars, one wonders how many lawyers will be suing him for non-payment. Donald Trump - "the biggest deadbeat in real estate" with woes in the next four years he will have to address because his empire will collapse like a house of cards. Of course, some of his billionaire supporters might be willing to pick up the tabs ... while he's President, but with a Joe Biden win ... well, in Trump's own words, they "don't like losers."

Branding Lost

Trump's branding empire has melted over the years: franchised buildings have already begun to take down the TRUMP label (his franchising is one of his bigger sources of revenue). And lately, condo boards have elected to remove the name:

"We lived here well before we ever dreamed he would be president, but in the last two years it's been really awkward," the 220 [Riverside] resident added. "When a cab pulls up in front our building, the cabdriver always says, 'Ugh, Trump!'"

A very good compilation of Trump's horrendous behavior -from racist remarks to his family's questionable business dealings is McSweeney's Report. From stoking the fires of the Obama Birther myth (and subsequent "movement") to the latest coronavirus ineptitude - they currently run 990 in number. Alas, it's a readout that die-hard supporters would dismiss 990 times as well as cold hard data like the 5, 237 lies he told the first two years in office.

Investigations Galore

It's reasonable to say that Trump has been (and continues to be) the most investigated President in U.S. History.

According to Byline Times, the investigations fall into three categories: 1. Soliciting foreign interference in the American electoral system, 2. Stonewalling and retaliation and 3:corruption and self-dealing, The first, of course, we saw drawn out for almost three years in his impeachment, the second continues, alas, with his childish display of vendettas and has brought about lawsuits from states(!)

Deutsche Bank

