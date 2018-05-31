- Advertisement -

Asghar Bukhari presents this 15 minute interview on his YouTube station. I wish to state emphatically that I am not stuck on or planning to regularly advocate for David Irving, as some readers seem to think. But I do most seriously advocate seeking the truth about important topics that continue to affect the world today. That this encompasses what one leading historian and researcher has to say is a simple matter that cannot be erased with magical thinking (aka, we don't like it, thus it's wrong).

What Asghar has to say strikes me as raising important, indeed critical, points for serious thinkers to ponder. Mr. Bukhari comes from a unique perspective, with a lens worth looking through. As I have zero desire to add to what is said in this short video, I present I present it without embellishment.