End of Story! [whilesciencesleeps. com] For the truth about Multiple Sclerosis. 25 years plus of research shows the real culprit for this so called disease: methanol poisoning.





Aspartame is comprised of two non-essential amino acids, linked together by methyl ester which in the stomach immediately becomes free methyl alcohol, then it is converted to formaldehyde, a Class A carcinogen.

10% of aspartame's molecular weight is methyl alcohol. The medical text on methanol in aspartame is "While Science Sleeps: A Sweetener Kills" by Dr. Woodrow Monte, www.whilesciencesleeps.com

[Dr. Monte has an interest in food born diseases and food additive safety. His public intervention and testimony before the U.S. Congress was instrumental in changes made in the food law that resulted in the prevention of Sulfites being listed on the USFDA G.R.A.S. list and implementation of mandatory labeling of most foods that have this dangerous compound as an additive. Since his retirement as Professor of Food Science from Arizona State university in 2004, he has continued his study of the food contaminant methanol and its requisite metabolite formaldehyde as potential etiologic agents for various autoimmune diseases. Dr. Monte maintains the website TheTruthAboutStuff.com]



With the global epidemic of "Aspartame Disease," I believe everyone should read this book to understand the far ranging epidemics we are seeing. Dr. Monte went so far as to take the aspartame issue to the United States Supreme Court, which declined to hear this matter, having to do with the blindness and seizures largely because of the medical realities were removed from anything that they could take action on legally.

Monte puts for a case everyone should read:



"MURDER BY METHANOL: I was asked by individuals directly involved in the case of the death of a young man who was killed by methanol to review the details of that case. I have served as an expert witness on a number of food related deaths and have always donated my time on the side of the plaintiff.

This was my first time on the side of the defense, but the circumstances were such that I could not in good conscience refuse. In this case, the man's wife was accused of murdering by adding methanol-containing car windshield cleaning fluid to his favorite re-hydration drink. She claimed that the deadly dose of methanol actually came from the consumption of diet soda over an extended period of time.

I will only reveal the details of the victim's dying, as that is all that is pertinent here. As I write this, I have before me the 16 pages of hospital and pathological reports that constitute the details of the last two days of this healthy, non-smoking, athletic young man's life. The evening of day one he presented himself to the emergency room of a well-equipped modern US hospital complaining of a recent history of nausea without vomiting, shortness of breath, and change of mental status. He was classified by the physician on duty as being mildly to moderately confused. Blood tests showed his blood was highly acidic (acidosis). He was immediately put under hemodialysis.

"Additional blood tests returned 5 hours after admission indicted that on admission his blood contained the equivalent of a dose of 58 grams of pure methanol. An ethanol drip directly into his vein was begun to counteract the methanol. The hospital took further precaution to prevent any additional conversion of methanol to formaldehyde by administering Fomepizole, which is -MP or 4 methylpyraxole, a competitive inhibitor of ADH that is now gaining favor for use instead of ethanol in methanol poisoning. Concurrently, a CAT scan was performed on his brain that showed nothing unusual and, in particular, none of the hemorrhaging associated with high doses of methanol poisoning, specifically, "no necrosis of the putamens was seen."

"The next morning he fell into a deep coma from which he did not recover. His respiration was seriously affected and a tube had to be placed into his lungs to assist breathing. That afternoon his respiration ceased and his life was maintained by mechanical means. At that time another CAT scan was performed and reported considerable brain edema, hemorrhaging and other intracranial damage reminiscent of methanol poisoning.

I quote the radiologist report:



"Comparison is made with the previous examination of June 12. Bilateral large basal gangliar hemorrhages have developed measuring 5 x 3 cm. on the right and 5.2 cm. on the left. There is compression of the ventricles and there is 8mm. right to left shift of the septum pellucidum. There is blood within the temporal horns and left occipital horn. There is edema and there is compression of the cisterns around the brain stem consistent with transtentorial herniation and uncal herniation. Cerebellar edema is also noted." That evening he went progressively downhill into a deeply comatose state and died, two days after admission.

"Here we have a case of a very large dose of methanol killing a healthy individual in 48 hours. The autopsy report and testing while the patient was alive showed clearly that the liver was working well throughout the course, never showing the signs of injury that one would expect if it were responding negative to formaldehyde or formate. This is the normal response to acute methanol poisoning. Historically, it is the down-and-out alcoholic that succumbs to accidental methanol poisoning. Their lifetime of alcoholism presents a liver at autopsy as profoundly unhealthy, probably more a reflection of a lifetime of poor diet and incessant binging.

"This man died from both the respiratory and the immune response of formaldehyde. The formaldehyde produced within his brain tagged sufficient protein to elicit a delayed immune response (edema), which was severe enough to squeeze his brain like an orange against the rough bottom of his skull. It took only 24 hours during treatment for the development of all the visible damage noted in the CAT scan and subsequent autopsy. The fact that no signs were found of edema brain damage just before the dialysis began is key. Dialysis quickly removed any formic acid, along with most of the methanol. For the brain to suffer such a considerable insult during dialysis and ethanol treatment makes sense only if it was a delayed response to formaldehyde produced in the brain prior to hospital admission.

"Respiratory failure, which is indicative of considerable formaldehyde production, was one of the reasons he sought help at the local hospital. His inability to catch his breath and his loss of stamina were keys to his physical complaints. These symptoms preceded visualization of any physical brain damage by his first CAT scan. In my discussion of respiration, I go into detail about the work done at Yale using levels of formaldehyde to stop respiration. These levels reflect methanol doses similar to those apparently administered to this patient.

"This tragic death ends our discussion of acute methanol poisoning. It is my contention that the study of chronic methanol poisoning would best be undertaken by studying the major diseases of civilization, which constitute the end result of the interaction of environmental methanol poisoning, endogenous ethanol and an individual's genetic constitution."

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/6708848 Abstract

Med Hypotheses. 1984 Jan;13(1):63-75.





Henzi H.

The details of two cases of chronic methanol poisoning are presented. Both patients initially developed clinical symptoms of multiple sclerosis: visual disturbances, intention tremor, reduced abdominal reflexes, impaired coordination and difficulties with walking.

After the exposure to methanol had ceased, the multiple sclerosis symptoms persisted in patient 1 but disappeared gradually in patient 2 (patient 2 had a history of excessive alcohol consumption, which is a critical fact in this discussion). Ultimately autopsies confirmed this picture: histological examination of patient 1 revealed plaques in the spinal cord, in the stem and in the proximity of the lower horn of one lateral ventricle, whereas no localized demyelination could be found in patient 2.

The results are discussed in connection with the theory ("Methanol Hypothesis") that under certain circumstances multiple sclerosis itself is induced by formaldehyde stemming from the metabolism of methanol. PMID: 6708848



The reason I bring this out is because after taking case histories of aspartame victims for almost three decades, the one thing we see over and over again associated with this toxin is multiple sclerosis. Many of the victims with that diagnosis walked away from the disease and at times out of wheelchairs simply by abstaining from aspartame.

