 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts    H3'ed 4/5/20

"Murder Most Foul": A Midrash Translation of Bob Dylan's New Song

By (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Mike Rivage-Seul
Become a Fan
  (47 fans)

Murder Most Foul - Bob Dylan 2020 (Lyric video) Murder Most Foul released by Bob Dylan March 27th, 2020. Comment a song you'd like to see me make a lyric video for next. Correction to a line I made a ...
Murder Most Foul - Bob Dylan 2020 (Lyric video) Murder Most Foul released by Bob Dylan March 27th, 2020. Comment a song you'd like to see me make a lyric video for next. Correction to a line I made a ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Justin Goeman)   Details   DMCA


Near the Ides of last March
The Seer from Duluth
Sang a swan's song
To all
About murder and truth.

He sang to a world
Sick and under arrest
In a globe-wide pandemic
And put to the test
By an earth in decay
In the Antichrist's age
When faith, hope and love
Disappeared from the page
(Of our nation's own book).

It all began
(He said)
On a Dallas dark day
In the blinding-bright sun
Which brought hell to pay
To an Aquarian Age
Shaped by spinning magicians
With a shot that all heard
But nobody listened.
They exploded the head,
They blew the brains out
Of the King JFK
(But we're all left in doubt)

He was a sacrificed lamb
Put down like a dog
Mocked and shocked
By the killers
While spreading a fog
Yes, everyone watched
But few can recall
What our own eyes revealed
We saw nothing at all.

It was carefully planned
During nights filled with sin
And carefully timed
With LBJ in
Standing prepared
To step forward and take
The place of late Claudius
At 2:38.

The message was sharp:
We forbid New Frontier
Segregation will stay
With everyone here
With ghettoes in ruins
Illumined at night
By red lights and crime
It's all such a fright
Ruled by cops on the beat
To enforce
Elm Street's nightmare
For the sake of elite
For the sake of what's right for
Cash on the barrelhead
(After all, business is business).

We've seen this crime's movie
Again and again
But frankly, Miss Scarlet,
We don't give a damn
We're distracted by Woodstocks
Beatles, acid and flags
We're forbidden to ask
As if mouths filled with gags
Prevented owl's questions
Beyond what we're told
About Oswald and Ruby
We're left out in the cold
With mouths firmly shut
With those questions so old
All left unanswered
(And largely untold).

It's all unfair to Jackie
And Marilyn too
It's unfair to us
To me and to you
We're blind by our choice
To back-scratchers all
Who refuse to take questions
Whenever we call.
They kill all the young
The brave and the good
They make us all fearful
That we'll be misunderstood
At this twilight time
As rivers we cry
Watching our heroes
All bite dust and die
As we sing about crosses
And the God who's a lie.

So, we're all feeling misty
Lonely but brave
Under the old devil's moon
As in Plato's dank Cave
We're in tragic twilight
Where anything goes
We're deep in a dream
When we'll wake
No one knows.
We're surrounded by darkness
Nightfall and death
Under a banner
That's blood-stained
With nothing that's left
But music and jazz
And that prophet
In howl
Who shakes us to wake us
About murderS most foul.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Mike Rivage-Seul Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Mike Rivage-Seul is a liberation theologian and former Roman Catholic priest. Retired in 2014, he taught at Berea College in Kentucky for 40 years where he directed Berea's Peace and Social Justice Studies Program. His latest book is "The Magic (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Sunday Homily: Pope Francis to Women: The Next Pope Should Be One of You!

The Case for and Intimate Relationship between Jesus and Mary Magdalene

"Cloud Atlas": A Film for the Ages (But perhaps not for ours)

Muhammad as Liberationist Prophet (Pt. 2 of 4 on Islam as Liberation Theology)

What You Don't Know About Cuba Tells You About YOUR Future

Sunday Homily: Pope Francis' New Song -- Seven Things You May Have Missed in 'The Joy of the Gospel'

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Mike Rivage-Seul

Become a Fan
Author 47372
Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 9, 2010), 47 fans, 298 articles, 1070 comments, 4 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Evidently, this great poet who used to care still does.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 5, 2020 at 10:00:01 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 