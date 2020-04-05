"Murder Most Foul": A Midrash Translation of Bob Dylan's New Song

Murder Most Foul - Bob Dylan 2020 (Lyric video) Murder Most Foul released by Bob Dylan March 27th, 2020. Comment a song you'd like to see me make a lyric video for next. Correction to a line I made a ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Justin Goeman) Details DMCA
Near the Ides of last March
The Seer from Duluth
Sang a swan's song
To all
About murder and truth.
He sang to a world
Sick and under arrest
In a globe-wide pandemic
And put to the test
By an earth in decay
In the Antichrist's age
When faith, hope and love
Disappeared from the page
(Of our nation's own book).
It all began
(He said)
On a Dallas dark day
In the blinding-bright sun
Which brought hell to pay
To an Aquarian Age
Shaped by spinning magicians
With a shot that all heard
But nobody listened.
They exploded the head,
They blew the brains out
Of the King JFK
(But we're all left in doubt)
He was a sacrificed lamb
Put down like a dog
Mocked and shocked
By the killers
While spreading a fog
Yes, everyone watched
But few can recall
What our own eyes revealed
We saw nothing at all.
It was carefully planned
During nights filled with sin
And carefully timed
With LBJ in
Standing prepared
To step forward and take
The place of late Claudius
At 2:38.
The message was sharp:
We forbid New Frontier
Segregation will stay
With everyone here
With ghettoes in ruins
Illumined at night
By red lights and crime
It's all such a fright
Ruled by cops on the beat
To enforce
Elm Street's nightmare
For the sake of elite
For the sake of what's right for
Cash on the barrelhead
(After all, business is business).
We've seen this crime's movie
Again and again
But frankly, Miss Scarlet,
We don't give a damn
We're distracted by Woodstocks
Beatles, acid and flags
We're forbidden to ask
As if mouths filled with gags
Prevented owl's questions
Beyond what we're told
About Oswald and Ruby
We're left out in the cold
With mouths firmly shut
With those questions so old
All left unanswered
(And largely untold).
It's all unfair to Jackie
And Marilyn too
It's unfair to us
To me and to you
We're blind by our choice
To back-scratchers all
Who refuse to take questions
Whenever we call.
They kill all the young
The brave and the good
They make us all fearful
That we'll be misunderstood
At this twilight time
As rivers we cry
Watching our heroes
All bite dust and die
As we sing about crosses
And the God who's a lie.
So, we're all feeling misty
Lonely but brave
Under the old devil's moon
As in Plato's dank Cave
We're in tragic twilight
Where anything goes
We're deep in a dream
When we'll wake
No one knows.
We're surrounded by darkness
Nightfall and death
Under a banner
That's blood-stained
With nothing that's left
But music and jazz
And that prophet
In howl
Who shakes us to wake us
About murderS most foul.