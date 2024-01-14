Murder Is Justice and Danger Is Safety

What are we to say about a U.S. culture in which people can openly admire Germany for backing yet another genocide, and condemn warning of World War III as reckless endangerment?

Germany has formally endorsed Israel's defense of its genocide in Gaza, while Namibia has publicly denounced Germany's longstanding policy of committing or supporting genocides, including the one everyone is supposed to know about in Europe and the one nobody is supposed to know about that preceded that one in Africa. To not be revolted by this, one must either

actively avoid knowing what is happening in Gaza, in gross violation of the Western self-image of insisting on knowing, of following the facts, and of making sure genocide is allowed "never again," or

embrace the bizarre notion that at least one genocide, the one committed by the Nazis, permanently renders anyone associating themselves with its victims (or one major category thereof) blameless for any crimes.

This basic reality cannot be altered by mountains of words about redemption and poetic justice, or divine sanction and existential mandate, or the sanctity of every act taken by a president who is not Trump. The fact that one should despise both Nazism and Trumpism is not in conflict with knowing the basic facts of what is happening in the world.

The risk is growing rapidly of new wars and of nuclear war. It is growing predictably and familiarly, as a result of actions by the U.S. and other governments advertised as protection of public safety. Those who have been right in warning of wars in the past are warning of worse wars than ever.

The action taken by South Africa to uphold the rule of law at the International Court of Justice has done more for the safety of South Africa than any military ever could. The world is in love with the South African government. And the U.S. military is not going to retaliate against South Africa because it is too busy responding to vicious cycles of violence it is participating in around the globe. One could deny the basic facts of South Africa's case against Israel's genocide in Gaza, imagine falsely that South Africa has acted out of fear and for its own protection, and then accuse South Africa of endangering itself and the world by giving in to pressure from the wrong side of violence a.k.a. "the terrorists."

But there was no pressure. There was no threat of violence against South Africa, and had there been, responding to such a threat wisely rather than through infantile or visceral reflex can sometimes be understood as something other than cowardice. On March 11, 2004, Al Qaeda bombs killed 191 people in Madrid, Spain, just before an election in which one party was campaigning against Spain's participation in the U.S.-led war on Iraq. The people of Spain voted the Socialists into power, and they removed all Spanish troops from Iraq by May. There were no more bombs in Spain. This history stands in strong contrast to that of Britain, the United States, and other nations that have responded to blowback with more war, generally producing more blowback.

Violent and nonviolent opposition to U.S. actions is rising around Western Asia, driven universally by the demand to end the war on Gaza. When there was a brief ceasefire in Gaza, hostages were freed. And yet Genocide Joe insists on more and expanded war supposedly in order to free more hostages.

There is a logic to the notion that one must never give into the other side. But it is a genocidal logic. If the other side's violence is driven by the same vicious cycle of revenge and ignorance as yours is, and if the other side is going to continue to exist, then the idea of never giving into the other side is a recipe for disaster. The alternative need not be giving in, however. The alternative can instead come out of a mentality that has advanced beyond a preschool level. Of course, that remark is unfair to preschoolers who are not sufficiently organized to develop the level of collective madness adults can.

Instead of thinking in terms of giving into enemies, we can begin by prioritizing avoiding nuclear apocalypse, and continue by prioritizing avoiding the mass murder of families, and arrive at the need to use nonviolent means to address conflicts and the need to prosecute crimes as crimes rather than treat them as excuses for reenactments of Nazism. We can arrive at the need to address grievances through negotiated compromise rather than denial.

The war in Ukraine was a long time coming, predicted -- and even desired and strategized for -- by many in the U.S. government. The actions taken to provoke the evil, inexcusable, illegal, and horrific invasion by Russia have parallels in the actions now being taken to provoke evil, inexcusable, illegal, and horrific attacks by Iran, China, and North Korea, as in the decades of oppression by Israel that led so predictably to the evil, inexcusable, illegal, and horrific attacks by Hamas, not to mention the evil, inexcusable, illegal, and horrific attacks of 9-11 that figure so largely in the ongoing vicious cycles -- and the U.S. response to which is claimed by Israel as a model justifying everything it does.

If you stay in the frame of mind of preparing yourself for indignation and rage against Iran and China and North Korea when they are finally provoked into violence, if you're now gearing up for self-righteous indignation at the inscrutable and subhuman threats to the Rules Based Order that will be the violent responses to U.S. militarism from Iran or China or North Korea, there is one thing we can be sure of about the outcome of keeping this frame of mind. The predictable downsides

mass death and suffering and a serious risk of an end to life on Earth

outweigh the predictable upsides

qualification for a nice but short career for you at a major U.S. media outlet.

If someone points out that other nations are drawing red lines and issuing warnings, as Russia did prior to invading Ukraine, they may not be urging you to cave into random criminal threats and welcome an age of violent anarchy. They may be asking you to become aware of what the U.S. military is doing around the world, and how much safer the world could be if it were not doing it. The U.S. props up and arms and trains and funds the militaries of almost all of the most oppressive governments on Earth. Israel is no outlier. The few governments designated as enemies of the U.S. government are not pleasant humanitarian institutions, but they are no worse than many others whom the U.S. talks with constantly and never threatens. Negotiating compromises with these governments is not a one-way affair. That's not what compromise means. But it's a nonviolent affair, and that's what human survival requires.

We have to get to a place where supporting genocide is not imagined as good and warning of World War III is understood as protection rather than endangerment -- even if getting there requires a radical new understanding of war as a barbaric practice in which both sides are always entirely (if differently and disproportionately) wrong.

