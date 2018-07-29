 
 
Mural Of Palestinian Icon Ahed Tamimi Appears on Israeli Wall

Mural portrait of Ahed Tamimi by Jorit Agoch
(Image by Jorit Agoch)   Permission   Details   DMCA
[Update 07.29.18 0:7:29 Eastern: Haarets reports: "Israel Arrests Italian Artists Who Painted a West Bank Mural of Ahed Tamimi." ]

In preparation for Ahed Tamimi's release from Israeli prison slated for Sunday, July 29, her 13-foot high portrait appeared on the Israeli separation wall in Bethehem.

The muralist kept his face covered during the creation of the mural, and there was speculation that he was Palestinian. However, eventually the artist was revealed to be 'Jorit Agoch,' an Italian street artist who "has a reputation for hyper realistic murals of activists, politicians and other campaigners."

According to an activist from the Popular Resistance committee in Bethlehem, the mural was part of the celebrations planned around Tamimi's release.

The image was painted close to a portrait of 21-year-old Palestinian medic Razan Najjar. Najjar was killed by Israeli sniper fire, reportedly while wearing a white medic vest and with her hands up in the air, as she was aiding injured Palestinian protesters during protests at the Gaza-Israel border in June. A group of agencies at United Nations in New York City issued a press release expressing their anguish over her death, calling al-Najjar "a clearly identified medical staffer," and stating that the killing of the nurse was "particularly reprehensible."

Jorit Agoch's Facebook page is here.

 

Meryl Ann Butler
 

Mohammad Ala

Thanks Meryl Ann for this and your other posts about Ahed Tamimi.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 29, 2018 at 12:30:33 PM

