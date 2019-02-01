Mueller, the irresistible force faces off against Trump, the immovable object



trump Arrest 2

(Image by FolsomNatural) Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

America has now arrived at a fork in the road, "a deciding moment in life or history when a major choice of options is required." We are fast approaching that moment when a choice will have to be made as to which road, which direction, this country will take into the future.

It's a critically important choice but it's one the American people won't be making. That choice will be made for them by Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller when he presents his report containing his findings and conclusions relative to Russian meddling in America's internal affairs; and what role, if any, President Trump and/or members of his family, and administration played in it.

We in America are currently living in one of the most critical times in this nation's history. Mueller's findings, no matter what they may or not reveal, will largely determine the kind of government that emerges and functions after this investigation ends. They will have a monumental impact on the future of America.

- Advertisement -

This Russian meddling clearly represents a distinct threat to our democracy. That attack, had it happened in past years, would have motivated a sitting president to take swift actions to determine exactly how this could have happened and then institute strong measures to prevent any further attempts by Russia or any other nation. It would have been priority #1.

Not so with this president who, after this attack was brought to light, clearly indicated that he was not the least bit troubled or even interested. He totally dismissed the threat and did absolutely nothing to implement measures to make sure it could never happen again.

Instead, he quickly took steps to cement his relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, the person who has been singled out by many as the one who initiated this intrusion.

- Advertisement -

One of the two following scenarios is going to become a reality, whether Mueller or Trump prevails in this gigantic struggle.

Scenario #1, Mueller prevails: In this scenario, Mueller will present concrete, irrefutable evidence that Trump clearly directed this dark conspiracy against this government and country. And that, quite possibly, certain members of his family and administration participated, at his direction.

In this scenario, there will be no question but that such a conspiracy with Putin and Russia to use various forms of computer-generated techniques in the attempt to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election actually took place.

At this point, we could say that when America arrives at the fork in the road, based on these startling revelations, the choice will be made to go down the "right" road that leads to positive and constructive endeavors such as was the case during past times in U.S. history.

What will America look like if scenario #1 becomes a reality?

In the elections of 2020 and beyond more and more Republican candidates running for reelection will fall by the wayside. Democrats will be able to retain control of the House and also take control of the Senate.

- Advertisement -

The 76 important rules and regulations that Trump's EPA eliminated or greatly watered down will be put back into effect.

We will also see the restoration of the Iranian Nuclear Agreement and the Paris Climate Accord.

There will be programs initiated to finally repair and rebuild the nation's infrastructure, bringing it back to world class.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3