 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Mueller, the irresistible force faces off against Trump, the immovable object

By       Message Michael Payne       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 2/1/19

Author 23439
Become a Fan
  (80 fans)

trump Arrest 2
trump Arrest 2
(Image by FolsomNatural)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -
er: FolsomNatural at .flickr.com/people/87249144@N08/ License: Attribution

America has now arrived at a fork in the road, "a deciding moment in life or history when a major choice of options is required." We are fast approaching that moment when a choice will have to be made as to which road, which direction, this country will take into the future.

It's a critically important choice but it's one the American people won't be making. That choice will be made for them by Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller when he presents his report containing his findings and conclusions relative to Russian meddling in America's internal affairs; and what role, if any, President Trump and/or members of his family, and administration played in it.

We in America are currently living in one of the most critical times in this nation's history. Mueller's findings, no matter what they may or not reveal, will largely determine the kind of government that emerges and functions after this investigation ends. They will have a monumental impact on the future of America.

- Advertisement -

This Russian meddling clearly represents a distinct threat to our democracy. That attack, had it happened in past years, would have motivated a sitting president to take swift actions to determine exactly how this could have happened and then institute strong measures to prevent any further attempts by Russia or any other nation. It would have been priority #1.

Not so with this president who, after this attack was brought to light, clearly indicated that he was not the least bit troubled or even interested. He totally dismissed the threat and did absolutely nothing to implement measures to make sure it could never happen again.

Instead, he quickly took steps to cement his relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, the person who has been singled out by many as the one who initiated this intrusion.

- Advertisement -

One of the two following scenarios is going to become a reality, whether Mueller or Trump prevails in this gigantic struggle.

Scenario #1, Mueller prevails: In this scenario, Mueller will present concrete, irrefutable evidence that Trump clearly directed this dark conspiracy against this government and country. And that, quite possibly, certain members of his family and administration participated, at his direction.

In this scenario, there will be no question but that such a conspiracy with Putin and Russia to use various forms of computer-generated techniques in the attempt to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election actually took place.

At this point, we could say that when America arrives at the fork in the road, based on these startling revelations, the choice will be made to go down the "right" road that leads to positive and constructive endeavors such as was the case during past times in U.S. history.

What will America look like if scenario #1 becomes a reality?

In the elections of 2020 and beyond more and more Republican candidates running for reelection will fall by the wayside. Democrats will be able to retain control of the House and also take control of the Senate.

- Advertisement -

The 76 important rules and regulations that Trump's EPA eliminated or greatly watered down will be put back into effect.

We will also see the restoration of the Iranian Nuclear Agreement and the Paris Climate Accord.

There will be programs initiated to finally repair and rebuild the nation's infrastructure, bringing it back to world class.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Michael Payne is an independent, progressive activist. His writings deal with social, economic, political and foreign policy issues. He is a featured writer on Opednews and Nation of Change and his articles have appeared on many other websites (more...)
 

Michael Payne Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Orwell's "1984" becoming a reality in modern-day America

Heed the Warning Signs; America is Edging Ever Closer to a Societal Implosion

Ethics and Morals in America; an Endangered Species

How Do You Spell Sociopath? G-O-P

The Beginning of the End for the U.S. Dollar as the World Reserve Currency

A U.S. President Defies Congress, the Constitution and the Will of the People; Will Impeachment Follow?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Michael Payne

Become a Fan
Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 80 fans, 477 articles, 2531 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

It won't be long before the American people will come to the realization that they are living in an America under the control of an authoritarian government.

So the fact of the matter is that the future direction of America is largely in the hands of Mueller. All we can do is to hope for the best and that he, after this intensive and comprehensive investigation, will present findings that will result in America heading down the right road; in the opposite direction that it is now taking under Trump.

Michael Payne

Submitted on Friday, Feb 1, 2019 at 4:05:11 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 