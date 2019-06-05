 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

"Mueller's Press Conference Reveals His Dishonesty"---Jimmy Dore Show

DOJ, Mueller's Office Release Joint Statement Clarifying Mueller's Comments

The Department of Justice and the Special Counsel's office released a joint statement late on Wednesday to clarify remarks made earlier in the day at a press conference by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller:

The Attorney General has previously stated that the Special Counsel repeatedly affirmed that he was not saying that, but for the OLC opinion, he would have found the President obstructed justice. The Special Counsel's report and his statement today made clear that the office concluded it would not reach a determination - one way or the other - about whether the President committed a crime. There is no conflict between these statements.

 

David William Pear is a journalist, columnist, and commentator for TV and radio.
 

lila york

thank you for linking this. I wrote about Mueller and the report but did not feel confident enough in my knowledge to publish it. Aaron Mate said it all much better than I did.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jun 5, 2019 at 3:04:10 AM

