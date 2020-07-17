 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News   

Mr. Trump's Payroll Tax Cut? No Way! My Plan Does It Better!

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 514190
Message Ken Swiatek

Social Security Logo, Letter
Social Security Logo, Letter
(Image by complexsearch)   Details   DMCA

Mr. Trump's Payroll Tax Cut? No Way! My Plan Does It Better!

Current President Donald Trump wants a payroll tax cut as part of any next stimulus plan. His goal: destroy Social Security, much like his attempt to damage the U.S. Postal Service. These two programs are America's best; Mr. Trump is not.

However, The B.E.S.T.* Social Security Modernization Plan does have provisions to make the payroll tax less regressive and more progressive. First, keep in mind that B.E.S.T.* is flexibly designed in that provisions can be tweaked in the spirit of the plan.

Here are a couple provisions: 1. Low wage earners who earn below a set annual amount will be able to file and annual tax return to get a percentage of their payroll tax refunded to them. However, their refund will come from general tax revenues not the Social Security Trust Fund. 2. Earners at the top tier of the covered earning base will be required to pay a higher payroll tax rate only for their earnings that exceed a designated higher level.

Keep in mind that B.E.S.T. * redefines short term capital gains, dividends, and rental income as wages so that they are subject to the payroll tax which will boost the Social Security Trust Fund coffers.

Of particular interest is making rental income subject to paying the Social Security payroll tax. What this will accomplish is that it will be less lucrative to buy up strings of properties and homes, thus making housing more affordable for individual home buyers. Fewer slum lords?

Read more about the B.E.S.T. Social Security Modernization Plan at my blog which is set up as chapters of a book: http://bestsocialsecuritymodplan.blogspot.com.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Ken Swiatek Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

A former Social Security Administration employee with 33 years experience as a manger and program analyst. Holds a Masters Degree in Experimental Psychology. Also a singer-songwriter folk guitar player.

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Improving, Saving, And Making Social Security More Progressive

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Ken Swiatek

Become a Fan
Author 514190
(Member since Sep 12, 2019), 1 articles, 97 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Acting President Trump's payroll tax cut should not be allowed whatsoever. Anyone voting for it should be removed from Congress without exception.

Submitted on Friday, Jul 17, 2020 at 11:02:02 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 