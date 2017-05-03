Refresh  

Mr Sibal, you ain't fooling anyone!

This is a reprint from NewsBred.


Kapil Sibal: a pot calling the kettle black
Kapil Sibal, former telecom minister in the UPA government, in an Oped article in Times of India (May 2, 2017), today, has urged "Asli Hindus" to distance themselves from Hindutva, which, in his view, is nothing but fundamentalism in the name of Hinduism and mirrors intolerance, casteism and a sedition-happy government.

The trouble is Sibal saying so is like the devil quoting from the scriptures. He was the father of the notorious amended 66A section of the IT Act under UPA, which could land anyone in jail for three years for "offensive" tweets. Anyone arrested had to apply for a bail under this cognizable offence.

The need for this draconian measure was to crush dissent against the corruption in the UPA government. A Jadavpur University Professor, Ambikesh Mohapatra was arrested in April 2011 for merely forwarding on email a cartoon on Mamata Banerjee. Similarly, cartoonist Assem Trivedi, in solidarity with Anna Hazare's crusade against corruption, was arrested and had to shut down his website.

This was like an emergency; a true muzzling of freedom of speech and expression. In the end, Supreme Court had to step in and squash the amended 66A Act, terming it "unconstitutional."

This "unconstitutional" move went all the way up to your door, Mr. Sibal. It isn't like Una, Dadri or Alwar, where Modi government is being dragged for no role of their own.

Indeed, so outrageous were your moves and utterances as a minister that Supreme Court had to intervene once again and bring the guilty to book. I of course am referring to the 2G Scam. It was you, as telecom minister, who rubbished all the investigations under the 2G-spectrum scam, be it of Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), CBI, Justice Shivraj Patil report, or by the one of telecom regulator, TRAI. You even made the absurd claim that your predecessor A. Raja's spectrum allocation in 2008 caused no loss to the exchequer!!! It was only after Supreme Court bristled in anger that you had to buckle down. It's a reminder to you readers that 2G scam was worth 170,000 crores.

After such a "distinguished" record as one against the dissent or contempt for authorities such as CAG and TRAI, don't you think your moral stances are a little facile? Do I need to remind you of the "intolerance" of Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru against iconic poet Majrooh Sultanpuri who was put behind bars in Arthur Jail Road in Mumbai for a year for a rebellious poem penned by him? The poem went something like this:

"Aman kaa jhandaa is dharti pe

kisney kahaa lahraane na paae

ye bhii koii Hitler kaa hai chelaa,

maar le saathii, jaane na paae!

Commonwealth ka daas hai Nehru

maar le saathii jaane na paae!"

(Who has stopped the flag of peace from blowing in the air on this land? Is this someone a disciple of Hitler and we must not let him get away with this. Nehru is no better than a slave of Commonwealth and he ought not to be allowed to get away with it.)

Next Page  1  |  2

 

View Ratings | Rate It

http://www.newsbred.com

Ashish Shukla is an Indian journalist and author who has his new book:"HOW UNITED STATES SHOT HUAMNITY: Muslims Ruined Europe Next" released worldwide. He also runs a website: www.newsbred.com which is antidote to boardroom bulletins that (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

  New Content

Kapil Sibal's moral posturing cuts no ice with India's present voters. He tries to pain Hindutva--and Modi government--in a corner on the "intolerance" and "freedom of speech" issue but the fact is, his own record as a central minister in the UPA government was drenched in ignominy. He is nobody to lecture anyone on morality.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 11:38:03 PM

