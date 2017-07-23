Refresh  

Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Mr. President: Take My Advice - Please Resign!

By Harold Novikoff
From commons.wikimedia.org: RichardNixon {MID-144165}
RichardNixon
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA

Consider all the advantages: We could skip impeachment.

Your judicial friends could drop all charges; otherwise, you can

pardon yourself and your family.

After all, your family is more important to you than your country.

You can go back to making lots of money unimpeded by legal or ethical restraints.

You will be doing the country a big favor.

People will love you. America will be great again. It will have fewer enemies.

You won't have to do a lot of silly things, like step-dancing with Saudi sheiks.

You put on a good show - you can go back to TV as a standup comedian. - your true calling. Your ratings will go up.

Trust me, you'll sleep better. You won't have nightmares about assassination.

You can spend more time at Mar-a-Lago. You can vacation in Russia.

One last request before you go: Please fire Pence and Ryan.

 

WWII vet retired from several occupations (school teacher, technical writer, energy conservation business, etc.) long-time Sierra Club member



Bill Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 70263

(Member since Aug 18, 2011)


  New Content

Harold Novicough... take some advice... please go away!


Trump is not going anywhere and we don't want him to.


It is democrats we want gone!

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 23, 2017 at 1:32:50 PM

