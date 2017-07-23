span.Apple-tab-span {white-space:pre}

Consider all the advantages: We could skip impeachment.

Your judicial friends could drop all charges; otherwise, you can

pardon yourself and your family.

After all, your family is more important to you than your country.

You can go back to making lots of money unimpeded by legal or ethical restraints.

You will be doing the country a big favor.

People will love you. America will be great again. It will have fewer enemies.

You won't have to do a lot of silly things, like step-dancing with Saudi sheiks.

You put on a good show - you can go back to TV as a standup comedian. - your true calling. Your ratings will go up.

Trust me, you'll sleep better. You won't have nightmares about assassination.

You can spend more time at Mar-a-Lago. You can vacation in Russia.

One last request before you go: Please fire Pence and Ryan.