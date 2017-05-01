

This weekend's events marking Trump's first 100 days in office provides an example of the problem as the press gets lost in their coverage of his "deeply disturbing" speech in Harrisburg while ignoring Trump's weekly address. Meanwhile, this address contains outright lies that feed Trump's alternate reality. Since our impotent press has failed to provide any type of fact-checking, I'll do their job for them:

Trump was handed an economy that "has gained jobs for 75 straight months -- the longest streak on record." When Obama left office the unemployment rate stood "at 4.7 percent". To put that in historical perspective, "in all the months since 1948 the median jobless rate was 5.6 percent." Therefore, to say that Trump is "bringing BACK jobs" is in itself a violation of the truth.

While Trump likes to take credit for everything good that has happened since the beginning of the year or even since his election, there have only been two full months of economic reports since he actually took office. The February jobs report showed that 237,000 jobs were created in the first full month of Trump's presidency, 1,000 LESS than the amount that was created in February 2016. "Employers pulled back sharply on hiring in March", creating only 98,000 jobs. In March 2016, 225,000 jobs were created.



The "gross domestic product increased at a meager 0.7% annual pace in the first three months of the year, down from 2.1% and 3.5% in the back half of 2016." This was the "slowest growth in 3 years".

Trump's "plan" was nothing more than an outline on a single sheet of paper. When asked on ABC's Good Morning America, Treasury Secretary, would not "guarantee that middle-class families wouldn't pay more under the proposal."



According to TransCanada's bid for the permit, only 50 permanent jobs will be created to maintain the Keystone pipeline. It will also increase our trade deficit as it will be built to import Canadian oil into our country. "Just 40 full-time permanent positions will remain upon the conclusion of construction on the DAPL". Despite previous assurances, neither project will require using American made steel.

The F-35 Joint Strike Fighter is a $400 billion program. Interestingly, Trump had just bragged on Monday that he had saved $700 million from this program, making this seem like nothing more than the tall tales of weekend fishermen. Additionally, these projected savings are not contained in a contract but in the "personal assurance" of Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson. The General Accounting Office says that due to "cascading testing delays" the project "could cost the Department of Defense more than a billion dollars more than what was budgeted in 2011 when the program was restructured."

