 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Moving HIV prevention and treatment tools from the lab to all those in need

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 91838
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Citizen News Service - CNS
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)
Shobha Shukla - CNS

Scientific breakthroughs must translate fully into public health impact - and reach ALL those in need without any delay
Scientific breakthroughs must translate fully into public health impact - and reach ALL those in need without any delay
(Image by CNS)   Details   DMCA

Recent scientific advances have brought to the fore the promise of more effective and long-term solutions to help people living with HIV to thrive and not just survive. Today we have a buffet of HIV-prevention options (such as, oral daily PrEP, once-a-month vaginal dapivirine ring for women, 2-monthly long-acting injectable) along with a bouquet of improved treatment modalities (monthly and 2-monthly long-acting injectables) adorning the HIV/AIDS arena, thanks to the untiring efforts of the scientific community. Many others are in the pipeline in different stages of research and development.

There is understandably a lot of excitement around these new products. But where are the recipients who have been waiting patiently for years to partake of this relatively lavish spread? Is it restricted to the favoured few residing in the global North or 'haves' in the global South? Do the majority of people who need these products have to stand in the waiting line indeterminately to access them? Are socio-economic, cultural, other structural barriers or social-commercial determinants impeding access of most-in-need people and communities to these new products and services?

Scientific interventions alone will not help unless they are made accessible to those living with HIV or are at risk of it. Moving effective treatment and prevention tools fast enough to the people who need them most is crucial if countries are serious about ending AIDS by 2030.

We know that it took a lot of time initially for antiretroviral therapy to become accessible and affordable for the people living with HIV, especially in the global South - thanks to the untiring community-led stewardship of global but grounds-up campaign to improve access to lifesaving medicines for all. But even in the present times, it seems that the nationality, race, and socioeconomic status of a person determine whether and when she/he/they will be able to receive the bounties of science. Even today 25% of people living with HIV are not on treatment and last year (2020), 690,000 people died from AIDS-related illnesses and 1.5 million were newly infected with HIV, despite the best tools that science has doled out. Readers, this is the concluding article in the series of an exclusive trilogy authored by CNS head and IAS HIV Science 2021 Media Fellowship Awardee Shobha Shukla.

Oral PrEP (Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis), the first biomedical intervention for prevention of HIV, was approved by US FDA for adults in 2012. But as per latest data of AVAC's Global PrEP Tracker only 1.3 million people globally have been initiated on it (as against UNAIDS target of reaching 3 million by now) and that too mostly through implementation and demonstration projects. PrEP is available at the national level in the public sector mostly in countries of the global North, with the exception of Thailand and Uganda in the global South, and is still not affordable in many low- and middle-income countries. The lessons learnt in the delayed and fractured roll out of PrEP should not go waste but soften the ground for the launch of future products.

European Medicines Agency (EMA), US FDA and Health Canada have already approved the 2-monthly long-acting Cabotegravir/Rilpivirine injection for treatment. But it is anybody's guess when it will be approved in other countries. Moreover, Rilpivirine, requiring a cold chain, would make it more difficult for low- and middle-income countries to include it in their national health system.

EMA and the World Health Organization (WHO) recently approved the dapivirine ring for use as an additional HIV-prevention choice for women in high-burden settings. Zimbabwe is the only country in the global South that has been quick to approve this female-initiated long-acting prevention product. However, dossiers of the ring have been submitted to national regulatory authorities of 7-8 other African nations, informs Dr Zeda Rosenberg, founder CEO of International Partnership for Microbicides (IPM), which has developed the ring. But it would still be quite some time before it reaches the hands of women who need it most. And the process for seeking its regulation in southeast and south Asian countries is yet to begin.

Also, let us not forget that Dolutegravir was approved for use by adult people living with HIV in 2013 and quickly became one of the most widely prescribed treatments for HIV in most high-income countries. But it took another 4 years to roll out its generic, affordable version in Africa in 2017. Likewise, in June 2020 US FDA approved a dispersible and flavoured paediatric formulation of Dolutegravir for use in infants and children. But till now only few countries, like Uganda, have been quick enough to roll out its generic formulation.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Citizen News Service - CNS Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Citizen News Service (CNS) specializes in in-depth and rights-based, health and science journalism. For more information, please contact: www.citizen-news.org or @cns_health or www.facebook.com/cns.page
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Management of respiratory diseases beyond drugs: Pulmonary Rehabilitation

Oxygen therapy is like a prescription drug: Use it rationally

New funding boosts research for controlling TB, malaria, dengue and leishmaniasis

Progress made but work remains on firewalling health policy from tobacco industry

World Health Day: No substitute to healthy mind

Nepal leading tobacco control in South Asia: Will it spiral domino effect on other nations?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 