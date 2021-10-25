 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 10/25/21

Move Over 'Watergate' Here Comes 'Willardgate'

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 3672
Message Wayne Madsen
Become a Fan
  (18 fans)

The Willard Hotel, Washington, D. C.
The Willard Hotel, Washington, D. C.
(Image by Boston Public Library from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Long the king of Washington political scandals, the Watergate office, residential, and hotel complex stands to be eclipsed by "Willardgate." Watergate lent its name to countless other political "gate" scandals due to its being the location where the Democratic National Committee headquarters was burglarized by Richard Nixon re-election henchmen, an act that ultimately brought down the administration of Richard Nixon. Willardgate, however, may replace Watergate as the granddaddy of all DC scandals because, as with Guy Fawkes Day in England, Willardgate has become synonymous with "Treason and Plot."

The Willard Hotel, which is a mere few blocks from the White House and lies between the Executive Mansion and the Trump International Hotel, was the scene of a January 6th eve "War Council" meeting involving top Trump advisers. Documents subpoenaed by the House Select Committee on the January 6th insurrection point to the Willard War Council as planning the storming of the Capitol the next day in order to delay or suspend the certification of Joe Biden's presidential election victory.

It is also becoming clearer that the Willard Hotel served as a nexus between the Oval Office and insurrection perpetrators, many of whom were staying at Trump's hotel, with a few others at the J.W. Marriott Hotel, which is across 14th street from the Willard. The Willard apparently acted as a relay point for a "sneaker net" in order to limit the electronic communications of the conspirators. E-mail and phone call records could and would be made available to law enforcement as "smoking gun" evidence if the plotters' plan failed, which, of course, it did.

An October 2, 2021 tweet by Robert Costa, the co-author of the book, "Peril," laid out the room locations of some of the January 6th coup plotters: "Giuliani & Bannon at the Willard. Eastman & Trump in Oval, etc." In addition to Rudolph Giuliani and Steve Bannon staying at the Willard, it is also known that John Eastman, the acting head of the Justice Department's Criminal Division and the author of a six-point plan to delay the election certification long enough for Trump to be re-installed as president, attended the Willard War Council meetings.

If the January 6th select committee has obtained the cell phone records of the coup plotters, as it has requested from various telecommunications service providers, they will show the actual shuttling that took place between the Willard, White House, and Trump International Hotel. This is where the conspirators made a monumental error. They may have believed that by physically shuttling between the three primary coup planning locations the Willard, White House, and Trump hotel they could hide their conversations from law enforcement eavesdroppers However, their cell phones' constant pinging with GPS satellites, would have given away their locations by date and time during the week of January 4-8, 2021.

Other reported participants in the January 5th War Council meetings at the Willard included

Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr.; John Eastman; Mike Lindell, the MyPillow guy and notorious huckster; former Trump national security adviser Mike Flynn; White House aide Jason Miller; Alex Jones and one his since-indicted InfoWars reporters, Owen Shroyer; former Trump White House advisors Boris Epshteyn and Sebastian Gorka; Proud Boys' liaison Roger Stone; and election litigation lawyer Sidney Powell. Also present at the Willard War Council was Eduardo Bolsonaro, the Brazilian congressman son of Brazil's fascist president, Jair Bolsonaro. Eduardo Bolsonaro had visited the White House on January 4th, where he had a meeting with Ivanka Trump. That, alone, makes the January 6th insurrection an internationally-supported coup attempt, which ratchets up the entire affair to the status of treasonous sedition.

There is a major difference between how the Watergate and Willard have gone down in American history. The Watergate scandal demonstrated that the Nixon White House was not above the law and the affair ultimately cost Nixon his presidency. Willardgate, on the other hand, has thus far shown that Trump may get away with almost having carried out a coup. Most of the congressional Republican caucus remains loyal to Trump and Attorney General Merrick Garland has reportedly decided to "look ahead" and not at the first non-peaceful transition of presidential power in U.S. history.

Move over Watergate, Willardgate has taken your place.

 

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Supported 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Wayne Madsen Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

For more, visit Wayne Madsen Report, which its publisher, Wayne Madsen, keeps refreshed with more news than any one reporter has a right to.

Wayne Madsen is an investigative journalist, nationally distributed (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The CIA's Islamist Terrorist Network

Trump the Schlump: Iran Nuclear Deal Is Bad; North Korean Nuclear Deal Is Good

Details of U.S. False Flag Attacks in Iraq Revealed and More

The super-classified network that served as command and control for the 9/11 false flag attack on America

Israel Slandering American ex-Marine. Semper Fi, Ken! Your Turn to Speak

Libby a Long-Time Mossad Agent

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Lance Ciepiela

Become a Fan
Author 14196
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Apr 4, 2008), 53 fans, 58 articles, 225 quicklinks, 5790 comments, 216 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

The game, in the immortal words of Donald Trump, has been "rigged." It's not possible for the Democratic Party to win elections because the Republican Party has decided it won't recognize Democratic victories. The only "wins" that are "legitimate" are Republican wins. #Rehearsal.

Submitted on Monday, Oct 25, 2021 at 10:29:16 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 