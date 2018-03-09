Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts

Mousetrap Earth

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Cecil Bothwell       (Page 1 of 6 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 510749

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

- Advertisement -

This was originally presented as a sermon at the Franklin, NC, Unitarian Universalist Congregation on March 4, 2018. It has not previously been published. The opening and closing quotes are sung.
****


" Ground control to Major Tom
Ground control to Major Tom

- Advertisement -

Take your protein pills and put your helmet on

Ground control to Major Tom.

Commencing lift-off engines on

- Advertisement -

Commencing lift-off engines on

Check ignition and may God's love be with you"

-David Bowie Space Oddity


In December 1968, an image of our whole earth, shot on the first Apollo mission to circle the moon, shifted our perception of the planet. The immediate feeling was that w e live on a small and fragile and lovely blue dot in a cold dark cosmos. The argument has been made that this image, more than any other specific idea or event, gave birth to the modern environmental movement. We were suddenly one people on one planet. We were immensely lucky and at the same time deeply vulnerable. One blue dot in the vastness of space.


That same year, creative genius R. Buckminster Fuller published Operating Manual for Spaceship Earth, a book widely credited with popularizing the idea of our planet as a hospitable craft. He warned about the threat posed by burning fossil fuels and urged that we acknowledge our effect on what he called the air-ocean world. One of his key themes was that if we focussed our efforts on what he called "livingry" instead of "weaponry" we could easily provide for every human being on the planet.

- Advertisement -


Actually, the first use of the phrase "spaceship earth" is generally credited to Barbara Mary Ward, a British economist and an early advocate of sustainable development. Like Fuller her message was "this is a nice place, don't mess it up." But also like Fuller, her analysis was that we are fortunate to live in a paradise and that preservation of that paradise was key to our successful future.


Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Cecil Bothwell is author of The Prince of War: Billy Graham’s Crusade for a Wholly Chrisitan Empire, (Brave Ulysses Books, 2007) and Whale Falls: An exploration of (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Billy Graham and the Gospel of Fear

Keep still and bear with me for a few minutes

Mousetrap Earth

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 