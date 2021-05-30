Mourn Not Honor Americans Who Died in Dishonorable 'Mistaken' Wars for GOP DEMS & Wall St. Deep State



On Memorial Day, be aware of why America's elected and appointed politicians make a grand show of praising past military service, especially lauding those who were killed in one of the illegal US invasions of so very many smaller countries.





Elected Politicians Had to Vote to Fund Those Wars

(even the wars declared 'mistakes' afterward)

