Mother Earth
(Image by Cornelia Kopp from flickr) Details DMCA
Apex-predators, archons, warmongers, vultures
Unleash mayhem, crush, grind, cannibalize
Dark, deadly deeds mock sunrays, jest at moonlight
Whole societies oppressed, harvesting hate, chaos, violence
Primed, programmed, peons, serve soulless leadership
Inured labour-force, mindless consumers, mere cannon-fodder
Beloved, cherished, offspring, grist for the mill
Greedy, soulless, opulent global overlords
Demigods of the universe, upset sacred cycles, of eons
False prophets, preach perennial, perpetual, profit
Wage ceaseless, ignoble wars on Mother Earth-Gaia-Bundu
Sack, hack, disembowel, nature's beauteous bounty
Ravaged nature convulses, sullied oceans wail, poisoned air chokes
Violated, demeaned, diminished, sapped
Mankind's cash-cow nearing exhaustion, skirting ruination
