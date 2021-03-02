There are two competing narratives about the 2020 election -- it was rigged and it was the most secure election ever. Both can't be correct unless all of our presidential elections have been rigged to varying degrees. This reality tells me that one of the two assertions is closer to the truth than the other but still misses the mark. So I set out to fill in the gap. I went online to do some reading. I also contacted a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that is at the forefront of creating a modern, more secure voting-machine system to replace obsolete software dating back to the time Bill Clinton was president.

We need more information, I think, because many Americans, for reasons sound and not-so-sound, doubt the credibility of vote counts and election results.

To start with, I wanted to learn the meaning of the phrase "the most secure election in American history". A founder and Chief Operating Officer of OSET Institute gave me a detailed answer in an email. Gregory Miller helped start OSET in November 2006 to create an open-source voting-machine system that manufacturers and voting jurisdictions can use to replace obsolete digital machines across the country. I am reprinting his answer in full because it clarifies what the government meant when it said the 2020 election was the most secure in American history. I have put in bold portions of the statement that seem significant and new to me.

Miller said, "First, it is very important to bear in mind that the statement released from CISA regarding the 2020 election was not of their making alone, but of a collective including the members of the Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council (EIGCC), NASS, NASED, the Election Infrastructure Security Coordinating Committee (EISCC which includes vendors). That's important because it means this assertion is a consensus opinion or a 'joint statement.'

"1. Second, 'ever' as the term was applied here covers the period of time that election administration activity has been actively monitored by the Feds (DHS) for nefarious interference--primarily disruption and subversion (but not disinformation). So, for sake of argument, we consider this to be the period 2008-forward (although issues in 2002, '04, and '06 increasingly drew the attention of experts and began to engage DHS).

"Now let's look at how we (OSET Institute) parse that based on our own interactions.

"PART 1: The DHS/CISA VIEW

"From the standpoint of the federal government agencies charged with monitoring and assisting in the protection of critical infrastructure, this election was -- in their professional opinion -- the 'most secure ever' based on what they were monitoring which is in near totality an array of mechanisms, services, monitors, and devices surveilling for external network intrusion attempts. The simplest, but not only, example is the deployment of Albert Sensors. In short, from the DHS/CISA view of the universe, this election witnessed the lowest amount of mendacious or even suspicious network activity. But obviously, that is only a small part of the story. What about the balance of that consensus assessment and their viewpoints?

"PART 2: The Election Experts of the Stakeholder Community (NASS, NASED, EIGCC, and EISCC)

"For these groups of experts 2020 was the most secure election in terms of eight factors:

"1. The 2020 election relied on the lowest use of paperless voting machines.

"2. The 2020 election produced the highest portion of voters using paper ballots uniformly counted by optical scanning devices.

"3. The 2020 election had the most jurisdictions conducting ballots audits, that are or will become a regular process (admittedly still a small fraction, but growing).

"4. The 2020 election produced the greatest number of state and local election staff receiving basic training for cybersecurity (we were involved in such efforts).

"5. The 2020 election deployed the greatest amount of cyber defenses by states to monitor and protect voter records system (see 'PART 1' above).

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).