Most Christians Do Not Believe What is in Their Bible



(Image by World Union of Deists) Details DMCA



Christian clergyman/con-man John Lindell is the pastor of the James River Church in Springfield, Missouri. On Wednesday, March 15th, Lindell claimed that that very night a Christian woman who had had three toes amputated years ago had new toes grow back due to Christians praying that she would grow new toes. Lindell said, "As the ladies prayed for Krissy over the next 30 minutes, all three toes grew, and by that point, were longer than her pinky toe. Within an hour, nails began to grow on all the toes." Lindell called it a "creative miracle" while rational people who value and use their gift from God of innate reason believe it is a lie.

Most "mainstream" Christians do not believe in such nonsense. The reason they do not believe Lindell is because they do not believe the nonsense that is in their own Christian Bibles. IF the Christian Bible was true, there would be no reason not to believe Lindell. HOWEVER, the Christian Bible is not a book of truth; it is a book of ungodly and harmful falsehoods.

For just one example out of many of why the Christian Bible is a book of falsehoods read John 14:12-14. In these verses the anonymous author of the Gospel of John wrote that Jesus said,

Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that believeth on me, the works that I do shall he do also; and greater works than these shall he do; because I go unto my Father. And whatsoever ye shall ask in my name, that will I do, that the Father may be glorified in the Son. If ye shall ask any thing in my name, I will do it.

This promise attributed to Jesus is a great tool for Deists and all freethinkers to help people who are currently under the influence of Christianity to realize the Christian Bible is not a book of truths, but it is a book of falsehoods, including false promises. This empty promise is a powerful tool for Deists and for all freethinkers because there are no conditions put on it, other than that it begins after Jesus goes back to heaven and is with his father. According to Christianity, that has already happened. The only other potential condition to the promise is that it may be limited to male Christians only, as it uses a male pronoun and Christianity is infected with misogyny. Based on this Christian promise, a Christian can ask for anything when he prays in Jesus' name, and he will get it. Since it mentions Christians will be able to do all the things it is claimed Jesus did, it is legitimate for a Christian to ask in Jesus' name to be able to walk on water. If he can't walk on water after asking in Jesus' name to walk on water, this Bible promise is false. This will help many sincere Christians wake up to the fact that God gave us reason and not religion.

In The Age of Reason Thomas Paine did a wonderful job of helping us protect ourselves from religious claims about so-called miracles. Paine wrote:

If we are to suppose a miracle to be something so entirely out of the course of what is called nature, that she must go out of that course to accomplish it, and we see an account given of such miracle by the person who said he saw it, it raises a question in the mind very easily decided, which is, is it more probable that nature should go out of her course, or that a man should tell a lie? We have never seen, in our time, nature go out of her course; but we have good reason to believe that millions of lies have been told in the same time; it is therefore, at least millions to one, that the reporter of a miracle tells a lie.

One of the irreversible consequences of not applying our innate God-given reason to the claims of miracles in the Christian Bible, or in any "holy" book, is seen in the belief in the miracle of faith healing. When acted upon, this irrational religious belief/superstition is deadly, as is seen by the innocent and helpless children who are victims of it.

The Hebrew Bible, the Christian Bible, the Quran and the Book of Mormon are all filled with dangerous lies and falsehoods. They all falsely claim to be the "the Word of God" while being blatantly ungodly, cruel and nonsensical. By turning again to Thomas Paine's The Age of Reason, we find a beautiful and inspiring idea of the true Word of God, and it's not anything written or created by men. Paine's idea regarding the true Word of God is truly universal. He wrote: