Power of Story Send a Tweet        
OpEdNews Op Eds

Moreno: Assange Can Remain At Embassy, So Long As He Doesn't Practice Journalism

By       Message Caitlin Johnstone     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 6/1/18

Author 509347
Become a Fan
  (7 fans)

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

From Caitlin Johnstone website

From flickr.com: Julian ASSANGE arrested, painted portrait - Wikileaks | Flickr762 Ã-- 1024 - 535k -
From flickr.com: Julian ASSANGE arrested, painted portrait - Wikileaks | Flickr762 Ã-- 1024 - 535k -
(Image by flickr.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

In 1999 I took a backpack and my life savings to South America, intending to spend six months traversing as much of the continent as I could possibly fit in. I landed in Ecuador and my plans changed almost immediately. I fell in love with the country and its people and ended up spending over half my time there.

I arrived a few days after the banks had collapsed in a grim neoliberal foreshadowing as to what was going to happen in the States a decade later. Bank accounts were frozen as the government put salvaging the banks above feeding the people. There was anger and rioting, tear gas and rubber bullets, and a brass band. Always, there was a brass band. Sometimes shirtless, often shoeless, with a few dinged-up instruments creating a wild cacophony of joy to riot to. A tiny country with the equator running through three distinct topographies -- the coast, the alps and the jungle -- its claim to being "el mitad del mundo" rings true. It feels like you are living in the heart of the world. It is life, concentrated. And its people seem more real and more alive than any I have encountered in my many travels.

Which is why I was not surprised when this plucky nation knowingly took on the wrath of the western empire in granting Julian Assange political asylum in 2012. While my own sycophantic country Australia pathetically ignored the plight of its own citizen, Ecuador defiantly strode forward, locked eyes with the US-centralized power establishment, and did what no one else was willing to.

- Advertisement -

Granting political asylum to a journalist who is being persecuted for speaking truth to power was the right thing to do, and for a few fine years Ecuador showed the world its soul with this brave act. You can understand my dismay, then, to see President Lenn Moreno flushing it all down the toilet by now telling that same journalist that he will no longer receive political asylum if he ever again speaks truth to power.

Ecuador's president Moreno: @JulianAssange will remain isolated indefinitely as he has "surpassed the limits of freedom of expression" (that Moreno invented) and Ecuador will "prevent him speaking about politics... That's why we cut his communication." https://t.co/bhpeCe8pAP

-- WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) May 31, 2018

- Advertisement -

In an interview with German publication Deutsche Welle, Ecuador's president confirmed reports that revoking Assange's political asylum is being actively considered and remains an option on the table, saying that his administration will "take a decision" if the WikiLeaks editor-in-chief refuses to comply with instructions to cease voicing his political opinions online. Saying that Assange's public geopolitical analysis has "surpassed the limits of freedom of expression," Moreno's conditions on Assange's continued asylum amount to a demand that Assange cease to practice the journalism he was granted political asylum for in the first place.

"Let's not forget the conditions of his asylum prevent him from speaking about politics or intervening in the politics of other countries. That's why we cut his communication," Moreno said.

WikiLeaks has publicly and repeatedly denied that Assange ever made any agreement to refrain from political commentary as a condition of his asylum at the Ecuadorian embassy in London, and indeed we have never heard any talk about any such agreement until after Moreno took office last year. Assange has now been in effective isolation without any access to visitors, phone calls or internet for two months, reportedly due to a tweet Assange made criticizing the Spanish government's oppressive response to the Catalan independence movement.

Ecuador's previous president, Rafael Correa, has denounced the Moreno administration's isolation of Assange as a form of torture.

Claims made by Ecuador's public affairs office that @wikileaks editor@julianassange, arguably the world's best known free speech avtivist, is under a gag agreement, are, perhaps unsurpringly, entirely false.

-- WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) March 28, 2018

- Advertisement -

So it appears that Assange is being presented with three options:

  1. Remain in isolation indefinitely and suffer the gradual decline of body and mind which necessarily comes with it.

  2. Come out of isolation on the condition that he cease voicing his political opinions or doing anything which could be perceived as interfering in the affairs of another nation, which would be to cease practicing journalism, and, in a sense, cease being Julian Assange.

  3. Be forced out of the embassy.

All three options that Assange is being offered result in his being silenced. The police patrolling the embassy have standing orders to arrest him as soon as he sets foot outside regardless of his diplomatic status, the British government has for six years refused to say whether it has received a US extradition request for Assange, and the Trump administration has made no secret about its agenda to arrest Assange and crush WikiLeaks. He either rots in isolation, remains politically silent and inactive, or goes to prison under the same government which tortured Chelsea Manning.

WikiLeaks publisher @JulianAssange "surpassed the limits of freedom of expression" by "speaking about politics" says Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno. Let that sink in. #FreeAssange pic.twitter.com/tTUKMLGLWl

-- #FreeAssange! (tweets by campaign) (@JulianAssange) June 1, 2018

The western empire's agenda to silence a dissident journalist, which President Moreno is now fully facilitating, proves beyond a doubt that the world needs the truth-spreading work of WikiLeaks more than ever, and it proves that Ecuador was right to shelter him from persecution in the first place. Walking back on that to fall into imperial sycophancy after all these years is shameful.

There are precious few forces in this world that have both the will to do great good and the power to enforce it. Ecuador is one of them. Here's hoping it turns around and shows the world that brave, indomitable spirit I fell in love with in 1999.

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Caitlin Johnstone is a brave journalist, political junkie, relentless feminist, champion of the 99 percent. And a powerful counter-propaganda tactician. Rogue journalist, poet, illustrator, utopia prepper, and proudly 100 percent reader-funded through Patreon (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Friendly Mask Of The Orwellian Oligarchy Is Slipping Off

I've Been Banned From Facebook For Sharing An Article About False Flags

Bernie Keeps Promoting The New Cold War, And Yes, We Need To Talk About It

Revolution Is Racist. Populism Is Sexist. Economic Justice Is Homophobic.

The Skripal Case Is Being Pushed Down The Memory Hole With Libya And Aleppo

More Evidence That The UK's Russia Narrative Is A Verdict In Search Of A Crime

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

David William Pear

Become a Fan
Author 500873

(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 42 fans, 63 articles, 280 quicklinks, 2970 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

The left has lost its conscience in abandoning Assange and have fallen for the hoax of Russia-gate, and that he is responsible for Trump. What Assange revealed was the corruption of the DNC and the spinelessness of BS and his supporters.

Exposing secrets, especially government and political secrets, is what brave journalists are supposed to do. The government and the mainstream media do not have the right to decide who has freedom of the press and who does not.

Those who don't support whistleblowers are sticking their heads in the sand. Assange has a 100% accuracy record on his reporting.

Submitted on Friday, Jun 1, 2018 at 6:14:49 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Chuck Nafziger

Become a Fan
Author 24101

(Member since Oct 12, 2008), 14 fans, 6 articles, 9 quicklinks, 1536 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

The war on truth is another of our big budget never ending wars. Supporting Assange is imperative if truth is to have a place in our futures.

Submitted on Friday, Jun 1, 2018 at 6:16:57 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 