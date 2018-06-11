Power of Story Send a Tweet        

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (1 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

More on the Latest Instance of Disenfranchising Minority Voters, Husted v A. Philip Randolph Institute

By       Message Marta Steele       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 6/11/18

Become a Fan
  (12 fans)
- Advertisement -

From flickr.com: The Supreme Court {MID-297135}
The Supreme Court
(Image by Dave Hamster)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Further to my Quicklink on this morning's SCOTUS decision re Husted v A. Philip Randolph Institute, which keeps in place SoS Husted's state-level prerogative to erase voters' names from the rolls if they've skipped three federal elections in a row.

The originator of the suit, Larry Harmon, a software engineer and Navy veteran, skipped three federal elections between 2010 and 2014 but wanted to vote in favor of legalizing marijuana in 2015. But he had been removed from the voter lists for his trio of absences. He had been turned off by the presidential choices in election 2012 and so stayed home from the polls.

- Advertisement -

Is this an argument for an option suggested before: to include "none of the above" on ballots offering candidate choices? A complex issue I can't solve in a few sentences.

A further origin of this case was the Trump takeover of the DoJ in 2016. Prior to that, the DoJ had opposed Husted's purges. Now it supports them. In addition, since 2016 Trump has had the opportunity to appoint one SCOTUS Justice to carry on Justice Scalia's originalist policies.

Of, for, and by which people do the various governments proclaim themselves? Today's ruling will add to the hundreds of thousands of Ohioans already eliminated from voting by this law, the marginalized percentages: those of color, poverty, college/university students, senior citizenry, along with military veterans and people with disabilities, targeting the majority and begging for proliferation throughout the country. Today's decision took us one step closer to that vision.

- Advertisement -

A thin, nondescript postcard sent to a mailing address they may have left to join the military or due to foreclosure, informs Ohioans that they're targeted for removal from the voter lists if they skip two more federal elections. This sort of postcard is easily lost among junk mail or thrown away unnoticed. Why spend more taxpayer dollars?

A patch of blue shone down on us next-door to the Buckeye State. In Indiana, another voter purge law has received a preliminary injunction in voters' favor. The infamous Kobach Interstate Crosscheck program may not be leveled against underprivileged voters unfortunate enough to have common names--often marginalized for other discriminatory motivations.

There is an abundance of further information. I was lucky enough to catch a conference call among leading activists today from DEMOS, the ACLU, and other organizations They said that the SCOTUS decision was already in Congress for consideration. They did not contradict me when I suggested that if Congress becomes blue enough in November it may act against this ruling.

They said that Husted's purging is an option permitted by Ohio state law and that different states have different relevant laws in place. Moreover, the "5" dismissed the dissent by the "4" as only discussions. The NVRA doesn't expressly forbid Husted's particular brand of disenfranchisement.

According to Reuters by way of a DLCC Voting Rights Alert: "[In Ohio,] [v]oters have been struck from the rolls in Democratic-leaning neighborhoods at roughly twice the rate as in Republican neighborhoods,"

But will this morning's decision go viral across the country?

- Advertisement -

There are many ways to fight it--at the state level most effectively. Use social media to the fullest. Pummel your legislators at both levels against it. Advocate. Organize. Emphasize positive steps that have worked in favor of voters. Urge your state government to adhere to the NVRA, which allows nonvoting.

Clearly my emotions are ragged. I am attaching several links that will further inform you about this morning's contagious tragedy. And remember, another relevant decision will be announced this month: Maryland's gerrymandering case, Whitford v Gill. Perhaps, politically motivated and because the culprits are Democrats, SCOTUS will rule against the Old Line State. Here the focus is one oversized district chock full of a bright blue population.

Another case to be taken up next season concerns gerrymandering in North Carolina. SCOTUS had considered bundling all of these voting-related cases together to be ruled on later, but the November federal election comes first, so why not paint Ohio even redder, the decider state?

Here are some superb links and an open file (I couldn't include it as a link) sent out this morning by Allyn Brooks-LaSure, Vice President for Communications, The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights (hat tip, Caitlyn Cobb):

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Marta Steele is an author/editor/blogger who has been writing for Opednews.com since 2006. She is also author of the 2012 book "Grassroots, Geeks, Pros, and Pols: The Election Integrity Movement's Nonstop Battle to Win Back the People's Vote, (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Heads Up! Bernie to Be Interviewed on MSNBC 9 pm Tonight with "Exciting" News

Review: Andrew Kreig, "Presidential Puppetry: Obama, Romney, and Their Masters"

Ohio Heroes On Path To Deposing Rove

Smart Security or Dumb Dollar$?

There Is Life on Mars, Not Just Water

Shall the Truth Set Us Free? (with a surprise afterword by Greg Palast)

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 