Mark Taliano
7/24/17


Apart from its propaganda value, U.S President Trump's recent announcement to stop funding "rebels"[1] in Syria is meaningless.

The U.S-led coalition has been funding and arming all of the terrorists in Syria, and they will continue to do so.

Arms will continue to be shipped covertly by the CIA via airways such as Silk Way airlines, and through U.S firms such as Chemring, Culmen International, Orbital ATK and Purple Shovel. [2]

But the stories, repeated incessantly, and sold to an ever gullible public, are shifting. The original story that there were "moderate" terrorists and that they were somehow "legitimate" is running into difficulties -- despite the fact that it is patently absurd and the public usually swallows stories that are the polar opposite to the truth -- so now a back-up story is being introduced to divert attention from the previous lies.

In an earlier article I explained this CIA strategy:

The strategy of "stories within stories", and using competing narratives to confuse, to distract, and to lead the public down false paths (red herrings) is entirely consistent with the 9/11 crimes, the subsequent "War On Terror", and the criminal invasion of Syria. [3]

Now the minority Kurds are being portrayed as the "good guys", and so they will be deemed "legitimate" by the purveyors of "official narratives".

Retired high school teacher, writer, activist


The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Mark Taliano

Monday, Jul 24, 2017

