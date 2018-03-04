Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook 2 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (2 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

More Korean War is "Worth it?" To Whom?

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 3/4/18

Author 76576

From commons.wikimedia.org: KOREAN WAR MEMORIAL {MID-258825}
KOREAN WAR MEMORIAL
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Speaking to CNN on the possibility of resuming hostilities in the nearly 70-year-old Korean War (in uneasy ceasefire since 1953), US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) says "all the damage ... would be worth it in terms of long-term stability and national security."

Worth it, Senator Graham? To whom?

The last period of open war on the Korean peninsula cost somewhere in the neighborhood of 3.5 million lives, including nearly a million soldiers on both sides (36,516 of them American) and 2.5 million civilians in the North and South.

What did the American taxpayer get in return for three years of fighting, tens of thousands of Americans dead, and nearly $700 billion (in 2008 dollars)?

- Advertisement -

Well, that taxpayer's government got to decide who's in charge of part of the Korean peninsula, which, last time I checked, is not a US state or territory.

And that taxpayer's government got the opportunity to spend hundreds of billions of dollars more of that taxpayer's money to garrison the North-South border along the 38th Parallel for 65 years. That excludes the off-peninsula costs of the US "security umbrella" covering other Pacific Rim nations.

And that taxpayer's government got a convenient bugaboo to scare the bejabbers out of that taxpayer with any time peace threatened to break out.

- Advertisement -

Stability? Well, sure, if what we're talking about is guaranteeing that the welfare checks continue to reliably arrive in the American military industrial complex's mailboxes. But apart from that, continued saber-rattling on either side of some of the most militarized acreage on Earth -- the so-called "Demilitarized Zone" -- is pretty much the definition of instability.

National security? Not so much, if for no other reason than that North Korea never has represented and does not now represent a credible military threat to the United States. If it ever does come to represent such a threat, it will be because the US continues, at the urging of demagogues like Lindsey Graham, to involve itself in the affairs of people thousands of miles away who do not welcome such involvement.

So far, the Korean War hasn't delivered any benefit of note to the American people, especially in the areas of "stability" or "national security."

America's long misadventure on the Korean peninsula has only been worth it to US "defense" contractors and the politicians they own. Yes, Senator Graham, I'm looking at you.

The sooner the US government notifies the South Korean government that America is going home, the better.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Finally, Evidence of Russian Election Meddling ... Oh, Wait

Chickenhawk Donald: A Complete and Total Disgrace

The Nunes Memo Only Partially "Vindicates" Trump, But it Fully Indicts the FBI and the FISA Court

NATO: This Deal is a Turkey

US Foreign Military Bases Aren't "Defense"

If You've Got Nothing to Hide, You've Got Nothing to Fear, JFK Assassination Edition

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 