More Evidence of Media's Total Lack of Integrity and Respect for Truth

From Paul Craig Roberts Website

From youtube.com: MAINSTREAM MEDIA MADNESS {MID-243040}
Mainstream Media Madness
(Image by YouTube, Channel: CYBOPOD)   Permission   Details   DMCA
All over the media, much is being made of Rep. Devin Nunes "admission" that he did not read the FISA applications made by the DOJ and FBI. The presstitutes say this proves that Nunes doesn't know what he is talking about. Here, for example, is CNN and its collection of press prostitutes.

Here is CNN hosting a Democratic lawyer misrepresenting the memo.

Let's examine this. First of all, as I have pointed out, it is not Nunes' memo. It is a report from the House Intelligence Committee. Second, why didn't Nunes read the FISA applications? The answer is that the House Intelligence Committee was repeatedly stonewalled in its request for documents.

The deal finally struck was that one Representative and two investigators would be permitted to read the documents in a secure room. Not being egotistical, Nunes did not send himself. He sent the most qualified person, Trey Gowdy, a former federal prosecutor who would best understand the documents and their meaning.

What kind of lowlife scum, pretending to be media, would intentionally misrepresent Nunes' highly responsible decision as an irresponsible one that discredits the committee's report?

Why is it that CNN, the rest of the presstitutes, and Democratic lawyers and politicians are not ashamed to demonstrate their total lack of integrity? Do they think we are so stupid that we don't see that they have no integrity whatsoever?

