 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Moon-Strzok No More, Lisa Page Spills the Beans

By       Message Ray McGovern       (Page 1 of 4 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

Well Said 1   News 1   Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 7/23/18

Author 2452
Become a Fan
  (171 fans)

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

From Consortium News

From youtube.com: FBI agent Peter Strzok exchange during testimony {MID-305017}
FBI agent Peter Strzok exchange during testimony
(Image by YouTube, Channel: CBS Evening News)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Former FBI attorney Lisa Page has reportedly told a joint committee of the House of Representatives that when FBI counterintelligence official Peter Strzok texted her on May 19, 2017 saying there was "no big there there," he meant there was no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

It was clearly a bad-luck day for Strzok, when on Friday the 13th this month Page gave her explanation of the text to the House Judiciary and Oversight/Government Reform Committees and in effect threw her lover, Strzok, under the bus.

Strzok's apparent admission to Page about there being "no big there there" was reported on Friday by John Solomon in The Hill based on multiple sources who he said were present during Page's closed door interview.

- Advertisement -

Strzok's text did not come out of the blue. For the previous 10 months he and his FBI subordinates had been trying every-which-way to ferret out some "there" -- preferably a big "there" -- but had failed miserably. It is appearing more and more likely that there was nothing left for them to do but to make it up out of whole cloth, with the baton then passed to special counsel Robert Mueller.

The "no there there" text came just two days after former FBI Director James Comey succeeded in getting his friend Mueller appointed to investigate the alleged collusion that Strzok was all but certain wasn't there.

Robert Parry, the late founder and editor of Consortium News whom Solomon described to me last year as his model for journalistic courage and professionalism, was already able to discern as early as March 2017 the outlines of what is now Deep State-gate, and, typically, was the first to dare report on its implications.

- Advertisement -

Parry's article, written two and a half months before Strzok texted the self-incriminating comment to Page on there being "no big there there," is a case study in professional journalism. His very first sentence entirely anticipated Strzok's text: "The hysteria over 'Russia-gate' continues to grow ... but at its core there may be no there there."(Emphasis added.)

As for "witch-hunts," Bob and others at Consortiumnews.com, who didn't succumb to the virulent HWHW (Hillary Would Have Won) virus, and refused to slurp the Kool-Aid offered at the deep Deep State trough, have come close to being burned at the stake -- virtually. Typically, Bob stuck to his guns: he ran an organ (now vestigial in most Establishment publications) that sifted through and digested actual evidence and expelled drivel out the other end.

Those of us following the example set by Bob Parry are still taking a lot of incoming fire -- including from folks on formerly serious -- even progressive -- websites. Nor do we expect a cease-fire now, even with Page's statement (about which, 10 days after her interview, the Establishment media keep a timorous silence). Far too much is at stake.

As Mark Twain put it, "It is easier to fool people than to convince them that they have been fooled." And, as we have seen over the past couple of years, that goes in spades for "Russia-gate." For many of us who have looked into it objectively and written about it dispassionately, we are aware, that on this issue, we are looked upon as being in sync with President Donald Trump.

Blind hatred for the man seems to thwart any acknowledgment that he could ever be right about something -- anything. This brings considerable awkwardness. Chalk it up to the price of pursuing the truth, no matter what bedfellows you end up with.

Courage at The Hill

- Advertisement -

From youtube.com: Ex-FBI lawyer Lisa Page {MID-305018}
Ex-FBI lawyer Lisa Page
(Image by YouTube, Channel: CBS News)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Solomon's article merits a careful read, in toto. Here are the most germane paragraphs:

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

- Advertisement -

Well Said 1   News 1   Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Ray McGovern works with Tell the Word, the publishing arm of the ecumenical Church of the Saviour in inner-city Washington. He was an Army infantry/intelligence officer and then a CIA analyst for 27 years, and is now on the Steering Group of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS). His (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

What's Hayden Hidin'?

Asylum for Julian Assange -- Former Awardee for Integrity

Petraeus Cons Obama on Afghan War

Obama Stands Up to Israel, Tamps Down Iran War Threats

Mullen Wary of Israeli Attack on Iran

Note to Nancy Pelosi: Colin Powell Got Snookered at CIA, too

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Bill Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 70263

(Member since Aug 18, 2011), 14 fans, 1 quicklinks, 6196 comments, 6 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Excellent piece and perspective. This sites needs more like this one and less byron and Payne and trotter combatants

Submitted on Monday, Jul 23, 2018 at 8:53:20 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 