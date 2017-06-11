

Monsanto's Roundup Labeled Cancer-Causing in California The California Environmental Protection Agency announced today that it plans to label glyphosate, the main ingredient in Monsanto's Roundup, as a chemical ...

This article is from one of the brightest and most principled physicians I have ever had the honor of knowing, Dr. Kenneth P. Stoller. He was among the first to maintain the clear connection between mercury/thimerosal in vaccines with autism, an affliction in children he has been treating for the past 30 years. He and I about ten years ago made presentations to the New Mexico Board of Pharmacy, asking them to issue a ban on Thimerosal in medications in New Mexico, and also a ban on medications containing aspartame (which number about 5000 presently, resulting in sick people ingesting a chemical that is metabolized as formaldehyde). Both efforts were overwhelmed by corporate lawyers who threatened the Board of Pharmacy with lawsuits.





On June 7, 2017, the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA) had a public hearing on determining what the "No Significant Risk Level" (NSRL) should be for Glyphosate.

The public comment period is open till June 21st CA OEHHA Online Comments.

Now California has already determined that glyphosate is a carcinogen and falls under Prop 65 provisions. The question is how much exposure would require a warning to the public.

Monsanto was at the public hearing and insisted glyphosate doesn't cause cancer at all. And they are suing California for finding it does.

Regarding the "specific regulatory level" of glyphosate, a study published in the journal BioMed Research International revealed the Roundup herbicide to be 125 times more toxic than its "active ingredient", glyphosate, by itself.

The paper (1) states, "Major pesticides are more toxic to human cells than their declared active principles." It demonstrates how agrichemical companies conceal the actual toxicity of the poisons they push on farmers by putting out a single ingredient as the "Trojan Horse" --the active ingredient--and from that single chemical determine an "acceptable level of harm" via the calculation of the so-called acceptable daily intake (ADI) based on the toxicological risk profile of only that single ingredient.

Pesticides are used throughout the world as mixtures called formulations. They contain adjuvants, which are often kept confidential and are called "inerts" by the manufacturing companies, plus a declared Active Principle (AP), which is the only one tested in the longest toxicological regulatory tests performed on mammals. This allows the calculation of the Acceptable Daily Intake (ADI)--the level of exposure that is claimed to be safe for humans over the long term--and justifies the presence of residues of these pesticides at "admissible" levels in the environment and organisms.

Only the AP and one metabolite are used as markers. Toxicity in so-called inert adjuvants was up to 10,000 times more toxic than glyphosate itself, revealing them to be a greater source for toxicity than the active ingredient.

(2) This synergistic toxicity explains animal research where glyphosate products were found to be poisonous in the parts-per-trillion range (0.1 part per billion), a value that could not be explained by glyphosate itself.

