Within the ongoing horror that has only just begun, the fallout from the Monsanto/Bayer merger going unchecked by any cognizant international or national health organization is so unspeakable that I have held off writing anything about this horrendous mess that spells the end of the 8000 year history of agriculture as we know it. Farmers will have to buy their seeds from the megacorporation, Bayer, rather than select them for planting in the next season. This has already had catastrophic effects in several nations; most Americans are already acquainted with the endless crimes of Monsanto, which seem to go on and on, never an end in sight.

Now, soon, the name Monsanto will disappear as a result of the merger and it will just be Bayer from now on. This is explained well by Heather Callaghan, esteemed editor of Natural Blaze:

The protests against Monsanto from environmentalists, consumers and farmers put a giant dent in the reputation that Bayer must now carry around. "The company name is and will remain Bayer. Monsanto will no longer be a company name," chief executive Werner Baumann announced today. AP reports that this move happened after years of environmentalists "badly damaged the company's brand." "It's understandable that Bayer wants to avoid having bought Monsanto's negative image with the billions it has spent on the firm," said Greenpeace campaigner Dirk Zimmermann, urging "a fundamental transformation in the new mega-company's policies." He accused Bayer of having "no interest in developing future-proof, sustainable solutions for agriculture." - Advertisement - Instead of spending its money on safer products, Monsanto spent it on trying to take down the IRAC that said glyphosate is a "probable human carcinogen." It has spent money on trying to penetrate protest groups and drag farmers into court when Monsanto's seeds contaminate (ruin) those farmers' crops. The name "Monsanto" may be gone for now -- but the company cannot run from the human misery it has caused. From Agent Orange to those dying from cancer today who only have one last breath to call them out. From superweeds in the United States to nearly ruining an African nation with inferior product. From glyphosate in umbilical cords to breakfast cereal and on wheat crops. All the many, many lies such as genetically engineered crops will feed the world and lead to less pesticide use. There are so many more of Monsanto's blots on our history, that, sadly for the people harmed, cannot be swiped away with an eraser.

About Taylor, I have had dealings indirectly with him on the subject of getting aspartame off the market. Despite all of the puff pieces and flattering press releases, I don't find him to be squeaky clean at all. My colleague and activist friend, Dr. Betty Martini, has written to him several times about aspartame and he never replied, not even once.

According to Josh Tucker, Attorney: "Taylor is just one example of the "revolving door" policy that exists between private corporate interests and the agencies that exist for their benefit. When a corporation or a group of corporations become large enough, powerful enough, the government ceases to regulate them, and instead becomes a thug, regulating the competition on their behalf." (Tucker is a frequent consumer protection writer and his firm specializes in cases involving pharmaceutical drug injuries, medical device injuries, catastrophic physical injuries, motor vehicle accidents, brain injuries, and cases of wrongful death).

According to Organic Consumers Association:

The Vice President for Public Policy at Monsanto Corp. from 1998 until 2001, Taylor exemplifies the revolving door between the food industry and the government agencies that regulate it. He is reviled for shaping and implementing the government's favorable agricultural biotechnology policies during the Clinton administration. Yet what has slipped under everyone's radar screen is Taylor's involvement in setting U.S. policy on agricultural assistance in Africa. In collusion with the Rockefeller and Bill and Melinda Gates foundations, Taylor is once again the go-between man for Monsanto and the U.S. government, this time with the goal to open up African markets for genetically-modified (GM) seed and agrochemicals. In the late 70s, Taylor was an attorney for the United States Department of Agriculture, then in the 80s, a private lawyer at the D.C. law firm King & Spalding, where he represented Monsanto. When Taylor returned to government as Deputy Commissioner for Policy for the FDA from 1991 to 1994, the agency approved the use of Monsanto's GM growth hormone for dairy cows (now found in most U.S. milk) without labeling. His role in these decisions led to a federal investigation, though eventually he was exonerated of all conflict-of-interest charges.

The Obama Administration issued a policy statement making it clear that political appointees are not to interfere in scientific research. The policy stated:

