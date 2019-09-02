Mom of Special Needs Child Gets Her Wish - and More







Mayson and his mama

(Image by Ashley Crain)







Ashley Crain is a Louisiana mom of four kids; the youngest, Mayson, suffered a brain injury shortly after birth. He is blind with Cerebral Palsy and epilepsy, and has hundreds of seizures a day. She wished "out loud" on Facebook for adaptive playground equipment in her local playground in Sulphur, Louisiana, so she could take all her kids to play at the same time, without little Mayson being left out of the fun, as so often happens due to his special needs.



Mayson's journey has been a challenging one, but filled with love.

(Image by Ashley Crain)



Ashley wrote, "So I have known for some time that Mace had great purpose in this life and that I was suppose to use our journey to help others. And I have done so in other ways in the past few years... my mission at this very moment started with just asking about swings, but I do have some wonderful dreams and hopes in mind.. I will be reaching out to several different foundations to see if I can get the attention of one of them and receive their assistance on making these dreams come to life...After all EVERY CHILD MATTERS in my vision!! Praying I can bring this dream to life!"

And she persisted.



Ashley Crain and her Mayson

(Image by Ashley Crain)



The Sulphur mayor and City Council were glad to understand the situation, and now they are planning to put adaptive equipment in all the playgrounds in Sulphur.



Ashley and happy little Mayson

(Image by Ashley and Mayson)



So the effect of this mama's wish for her sweet little one will ripple out with inclusive play benefits for many more children in the area. Inclusive play "means all children, regardless of their ability, gender, age or background, should be given the same opportunities to explore, discover and achieve during play. As disabled children get the chance to socialize with others during inclusive play, they are able to see past their differences, and focus more on their similarities with other children rather than any differences of size, ability, gender, etc."

It's a local miracle made by a mom who worked hard to communicate her big wish to a caring community.

And now Mayson, who has the natural disposition of a happy little angel, will finally be included in the fun.



Happy Mayson

(Image by Ashley Crain)



See the segment on KPLC 7News at Six- Aug. 22, 2019: click here

Mayson's World on Facebook.