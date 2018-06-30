 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Mitch McConnell is doing backflips

By       Message Elizabeth Warren       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 6/30/18

Author 53610
Become a Fan
  (26 fans)
From youtube.com: Mitch McConnell doing backflips {MID-300875}
Mitch McConnell doing backflips
(Image by YouTube, Channel: christian wichtler)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

I've got a knot in the pit of my stomach. Donald Trump is going to nominate another Supreme Court justice. And I can't get the image of Mitch McConnell doing backflips out of my head.

Justice Anthony Kennedy announced today that he is stepping down after 30 years on the bench. This is a devastating blow to our country's progress.

Don't get me wrong, Anthony Kennedy is a conservative judge nominated by Ronald Reagan. But he was an extremely important swing vote on many landmark issues -- especially on same-sex marriage becoming the law of the land. If there's a clear example of how even one vote can change the course of history, it would be this.

THIS is why elections matter. Donald Trump's federal court nominees sit on the bench for life. They don't leave when a presidency is over. You can't vote them out. And the decisions they make can impact generations.

- Advertisement -
Choosing the wrong Supreme Court justice can have dangerous consequences. Trump already appointed one anti-abortion justice who has cozied up to big corporations (and only succeeded because Republicans changed the rules of the Senate!). A Trump-packed Supreme Court threatens decades of progress we've made on civil rights, economic rights, and human rights.

And I know Trump, McConnell, and the Republicans are just chomping at the bit to overturn Roe v. Wade and jeopardize women's access to a safe, legal abortion.

Trump just announced that he's going to start the process of nominating a new justice immediately. We're about to see tons of right-wing, dark money poured into ads and propaganda in an effort to make the Supreme Court more and more corporate and more and more conservative.

- Advertisement -
We don't have time to waste.

This is what I've been saying all along: we've got to fight like hell to win back the majority in the Senate. Our country's progress is literally on the line. And so is our future.

We need your support now more than ever. Republicans already stole one Supreme Court seat -- we can't let this happen again.

Will you help Democrats take back the Senate and protect the future of the Supreme Court? We need your support now more than ever.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Elizabeth Warren was assistant to the president and a special adviser to the Treasury secretary on the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. She single-handedly set us this bureau, putting in place the building blocks for an agency that will (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Elizabeth Warren: This is Democracy

Chris Christie at the Republican National Convention

We Don't Run This Country for Corporations

Without rules, financial markets don't work

Stop rigging system against small business

Wall Street isn't happy with us

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 