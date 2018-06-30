- Advertisement -

I've got a knot in the pit of my stomach. Donald Trump is going to nominate another Supreme Court justice. And I can't get the image of Mitch McConnell doing backflips out of my head.



Justice Anthony Kennedy announced today that he is stepping down after 30 years on the bench. This is a devastating blow to our country's progress.



Don't get me wrong, Anthony Kennedy is a conservative judge nominated by Ronald Reagan. But he was an extremely important swing vote on many landmark issues -- especially on same-sex marriage becoming the law of the land. If there's a clear example of how even one vote can change the course of history, it would be this.

THIS is why elections matter. Donald Trump's federal court nominees sit on the bench for life. They don't leave when a presidency is over. You can't vote them out. And the decisions they make can impact generations.





- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Will you help Democrats take back the Senate and protect the future of the Supreme Court? We need your support now more than ever.