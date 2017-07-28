Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

Mitch McConnell is a sad, sad turtle

By       Message Daily Kos     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 7/28/17

See original here

By Mark Sumner

From youtube.com: Mitch McTurtle {MID-146540}
Mitch McTurtle
(Image by YouTube, Channel: ArtGutter)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Mitch McConnell clearly did not have a speech ready for this moment. McConnell was carrying only the "happy" envelope as Republicans called Mike Pence down to the Senate fully expecting that they had the votes they needed to pass the "skinny repeal."

They didn't.

And in the aftermath of the vote, McConnell was forced to admit that he was out of ideas. Out of options. And that, worst of all, the only option remaining to Republicans was to ... work with the Democrats.

McConnell stumbled through a mumbled, downbeat speech in which he said he'd "like to hear their ideas, I really would." And now, he will.

Finally, McConnell delivered a line that clearly cost him dearly ... "No more votes tonight."

More than just the defeat of an awful bill, this was a massive slap in the face to McConnell's unprecedented short-circuiting of Senate process.

Let me say this sincerely: Good for you, John McCain. And an extra helping of admiration for Lisa Murkowski, who held her ground under tremendous pressure.


(Image by Twitter)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Burrito Justice @burritojustice

Follow

if McConnell purses his lips any further his ass will get sucked up through his esophagus and he could play bass

12:48 AM - Jul 28, 2017

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

articles reprinted from Dailykos.com


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Rush Limbaugh's Sponsor List

Comcast favors Fox News, charges $204 more for MSNBC package. ACTION NEEDED

Ron Paul takes lead In Iowa, Newt Gingrich falls off cliff

Busted: Scott Walker fell for Prankster posing as David Koch

The Bundy Ranch flashpoint, one Nevadan's perspective

Meet Foster Friess, Billionaire who Bought Iowa for Santorum

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 