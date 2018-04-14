Power of Story Send a Tweet        
General News

'Mine is bigger!': President Trump's War Crime is Worse than the One He Accuses Assad of Commiting

opednews.com Headlined to H3 4/14/18

By Dave Lindorff


A hastily called antt-Syria bombing protest in central Philadelphia
(Image by Dave Lindorff)   Permission   Details   DMCA

The single most important thing that happened last night when the US military on President Trump's orders launched a wave of over 100 cruise missiles against Syria was that once again the US violated the most profound international law of war: initiating a war of aggression against a nation that posed no threat, imminent or otherwise, to the US or its allies.

Called a "Crime against Peace," this violation (whose perpetrators, under the precedent set in the Nuremberg Trials that followed World War II, can face capital punishment), is considered worse than any other war crime because, as US Nuremberg prosecutor Robert Jackson explained in his argument at the Nuremberg Trials of Nazi war criminals, a war of aggression is "not only an international crime; it is the supreme international crime differing only from other war crimes in that it contains within itself the accumulated evil of the whole."

President Trump, during his televised White House announcement just after the launching of his bombing attack on Syria, said, "The purpose of our actions tonight is to establish a strong deterrent against the production, spread and use of chemical weapons"We are prepared to sustain this response until the Syrian regime stops its use of prohibited chemical agents."

He was making the argument that the US, acting on its own authority without any sanction from the UN Security Council as required under international law, somehow had a duty to, on its own, punish Syria for its alleged violation of a Geneva Convention against the use of chemical weapons.

Putting aside for a moment the important question of whether the Syrian government actually did use chemical weapons in the Douma suburb of Damascus, which is in fact highly suspect, even if that country's leader, Basher al Assad, did order the use of a banned chemical weapon, Assad's crime would be far less serious than the crime Trump and the US perpetrated under international law.

Fortunately, it appears as if saner members of the largely crazy Trump administration -- notably Secretary of Defense James Mattis, a retired four-star Marine general -- prevailed over the neoconservative warmongering chicken hawk John Bolton, recently ensconced in the ever-changing National Security Advisor spot, with the result that the much ballyhooed US cruise missile attack on Syria's purported "chemical arms infrastructure" was limited to three sites.

More importantly, earlier talk of hitting "command-and-control" centers like government buildings in Damascus, or Syrian air bases -- places where Russia had warned that it had its own military personnel and that could have provoked a Russia military response -- was pushed aside and such targets were left off the hit list. That meant the risk, about which Mattis pointedly warned in recent days, of this US attack morphing uncontrollably into a war between the two nuclear superpowers operating in Syria, the US and Russia, was minimized"

For the rest of this article by DAVE LINDORFF in ThisCantBeHappening!, the uncompromised, collectively run, six-time Project Censored Award-winning online alternative news site, please go to: www.thiscantbehappening.net/node/3859

 

opednews.com

Dave Lindorff is a founding member of the collectively-owned, journalist-run online newspaper www.thiscantbehappening.net. He is a columnist for Counterpunch, is author of several recent books ("This Can't Be Happening! Resisting the (more...)
 

