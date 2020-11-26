 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Millions Set to Lose Economic Benefits Over McConnell's Partisan Agenda

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 512627
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Ted Millar
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

Mitch McConnell
Mitch McConnell
(Image by DonkeyHotey from Flickr)   Details   DMCA

Twelve million workers are set to lose federal unemployment benefits the day after Christmas if Republican lawmakers continue withholding funding for federal COVID-19 relief programs, according to a new Century Foundation report.

The study's authors, Andrew Stettner and Elizabeth Pancotti, explain that 40 million--one in four--workers benefitted from one of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act's programs for jobless citizens this year.

Just last April alone, the CARES Act helped lift over 18 million Americans out of poverty.

But its programs are coming to a close at the end of the year, threatening workers with evictions, student-loan bills, and other expenses as the pandemic ramps up again.

Stettner and Pancotti warn:

"Unless these programs are extended, only 18 states will provide any type of additional benefits to millions of the long-term unemployed. Without unemployment benefits and with savings badly depleted, families will be at high risk for food insecurity and loss of their homes, and many may be unable to pay for healthcare during some of the darkest days of the pandemic. The nation's entire economy will suffer."

The blame lies solely rest with Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

NAACP's Legal Defense and Educational Fund President, Sherrilyn Ifill, called Sen. McConnell's pronouncement to "bring the Senate together every day to push through more judges" while more Americans are left to rely on food banks "an outrage beyond words."

In the six months since the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives passed the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act, McConnell's priority has been confirming more federal judges to lifetime appointments.

NY Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez assailed McConnell's partisan cruelty:

"Just a day or two ago, the Senate majority leader, Senator McConnell, decide to break the Senate. And he broke the Senate as there are thousands of people in Texas lined up for food lines. He broke the Senate while hospitals no longer have beds to house the sick. He broke the Senate, and dismissed the Senate, while 30 million Americans are on the brink of eviction. He dismissed the Senate when every single day, when we go back to our communities, people are asking us, 'Where is there going to be help? Is there going to be a second stimulus check? Are we going to get the resources that we need? The Senate prides itself as one of the most deliberative bodies. They abandoned them."

Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) said:

"Cases and hospitalizations are skyrocketing, which will cause the economy to further decline over the next few months. In the face of mass death and economic devastation, Mitch McConnell is doing nothing to provide relief to American families."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday demanded McConnell act in the American people's interest:

"For the sake of the country, we ask that you come to the table and work with us to produce an agreement that meets America's needs in this critical time."

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Ted Millar Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Ted Millar is a writer and teacher. His work has been in featured in myriad literary journals, including Straight Forward Poetry, Better Than Starbucks, the Broke Bohemian, Caesura, Circle Show, Cactus Heart, Third Wednesday, and The Voices (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

FBI Apprehends Another Trump Supporter Plotting A Massacre

Discovered Documents Reveal Trump Tax and Bank Fraud

Republicans' Stance On HR 1 Confirms They Prefer A Rigged System

Rumors of Trump's Possible Drug Addiction Need to Be Taken Seriously

Bernie is Not a Socialist--He's a Traditional FDR Democrat

The GOP Might Use The Shutdown To Justify 'Starving the Beast'

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 